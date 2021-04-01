Belkin’s MagSafe stand, which sells for $ 120, charges all Apple mobile devices wirelessly at once.





If you’ve fully invested in the world of wireless charging for Apple mobile devices, especially the iPhone 12 lineup, you should consider getting your favorite MagSafe accessory, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Stand. It’s actually going down to a new low price. This is the first significant discount since it was first introduced a few months ago. Available on Amazon for $ 119.69. This is because the price drops to $ 125 and changes are automatically added at checkout. It’s $ 30 off Belkin and $ 20 off Apple’s price. This deal applies only to the white version, as the black version is still sold for $ 150.

Turn on the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 wireless charger for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods

The 3-in-1 wireless charger has space to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all together. Get up to 15W with the iPhone 12 lineup. Charge the phone in any orientation so that you can continue to use the phone in either portrait or landscape orientation.

$ 119.69 $ 150.00 $ 30 off

When I checked this wireless charging stand, it was 4.5 out of 5 stars, almost perfect with the recommended badge. The biggest blow to that was cost, and hopefully today’s trading will be somewhat mitigated. “The Belkin MagSafe Charger is the latest device to use for years,” said Bryan M. Wolfe. If you’re looking for the cutting edge and can afford to spend a little more, this is all-in. One charger for you. “

As some of you may not know yet, MagSafe is a technology that was originally introduced on the MacBook and then integrated into the iPhone 12 lineup. Wireless charging is faster, attachments are easier, and it opens up a whole new world of accessories, including the ones launched today.

BoostCharge Pro is designed to hold your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. In fact, it’s compatible with all Apple Watch series back to iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Series 1, AirPods 2, AirPods Pro.

It charges them all wirelessly with fast 15W wireless charging for your iPhone. You can choose the orientation you like, whether it is portrait or landscape. This can be important if it’s placed on a nightstand and you want to use the phone for notifications or FaceTime, or if you want to watch a TV show before bedtime.

