How Google has transitioned from a tech lover to a monopoly allegation





When Google started in the late 90’s, two ridiculous Stanford graduate students rolling around the campus without a real business plan might one day be accused of running a monopoly. The idea seemed ridiculous. At the time, Microsoft was a tech industry goliath and faced allegations that it disrupted competition from the market. Google, on the other hand, is David and has democratized access to information online.

It’s incredible how much the landscape has changed in just over 20 years.

Today, Google faces unprecedented scrutiny of its size, power, and influence. In the United States, politicians on both sides of the aisle, from avid conservatives to progressive Democrats, have found a rare commonality in their desire to check the power of Big Tech. And while many other big tech companies (ie Amazon, Facebook, Apple) are facing similar pressure, Google is the first to get political attention. This is because the company is subject to three antitrust proceedings, not just one, including a historic proceeding by the Ministry of Justice alleging that the company has taken exclusive action to stop competition.

Proponents of Google’s regulation say Google has too much impact on our economy and our daily lives. They argue that there are few options other than using search giant products, with a trade-off between privacy and business. But others say Google’s products are almost free, so they help consumers rather than hurt them. They are worried that the introduction of new rules will hinder Google’s biggest innovation.

I think what we really want is more tech companies, a well-functioning and truly competitive market. Later this year.

At the season finale of the podcast “Land of the Giants: Google Empire,” we considered the pros and cons of Google’s regulation. It documents the challenges faced by one of today’s most important tech companies.

In addition to Congressman Siciline, we spoke with a variety of experts, including DuckDuckGo founder Gabriel Weinberg and the Open Market Institute Sally Hubbard. But some, like Adam Cohen, Google’s director of economic policy, argue that the company is a net plus for society and doesn’t need to be regulated.

According to Cohen, it’s an amazing leveler equalizer, thanks to its advertising business model. Poor people have access to exactly the same information as rich people. And I think it’s really worth defending.

Subscribe to Land of the Giants wherever you’re listening to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or podcasts.

