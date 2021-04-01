Q & A: AI tool to speed up breast cancer diagnosis-Med-Tech Innovation





Tobias Rijken, co-founder and CTO of Kheiron Medical Technologies, tells Med-Tech Innovation News about Mia, an AI breast cancer diagnostic tool.

Please tell me where the idea for Miacame came from.

The thoughts behind Miacame from the personal experience that Peter and I shared from an early age. We both grew up in a medical environment. Peters’ mother is a radiologist and I am always surrounded by growing doctors.

As a result of our development, we witnessed the daily struggles and challenges faced by radiologists and soon realized the major differences that technology can help improve the lives of healthcare and patients.

There are two major issues that Kheiron wants to address: the global shortage of radiologists, especially breast radiologists, and speeding up breast cancer diagnosis for 2 million women diagnosed with breast cancer each year. ..

In the UK alone, one in seven women develop breast cancer in their lifetime. And while survival is high, breast cancer remains the fourth most common cause of cancer death in the UK.

Studies have shown that prevention is better than treatment, and that attending regular mammography examinations reduces the risk of dying from breast cancer by 41% over a 10-year period. In this context, we have invested heavily in the development of Mia’s Mammography Intelligent Assessment. Ultimately, we are trying to address both of these issues at the same time.

Mia can read breast mammogram images at the same level as a radiologist, helping doctors make important screening decisions and improving the experience for women.

An AI solution for breast cancer diagnosis. What exactly is the nature of the technology behind it?

Mia is software that helps radiologists detect breast cancer early. We have created software specifically designed to analyze standard full-field digital mammography (FFDM) images in breast cancer screening settings to help radiologists detect breast cancer.

Before engineering and training Mia, we needed to make sure that we understood the tasks of radiologists, the data they use every day, and the workflow. This was the only way to identify where AI was most useful and useful to radiologists and to ensure that AI was deployed as part of the workflow. Basically, Mia is the result of a combination of machine learning techniques, data science, and radiologist expertise.

Like other technologies being deployed in health care, Mia had to undergo robust testing to ensure a secure deployment. Efforts for rigorous clinical trials through large-scale data trials are central to what we do and how we develop and extend technology.

We also confirmed that Mia was trained to generalize through robust trials with large and diverse datasets. This means that AI solutions will work with the same level of performance for all women, regardless of breast density, ethnicity, or screening. Service settings.

How do you make your radiologist’s job easier?

We know that there is a global shortage of radiologists. The role of Mias ultimately addresses this issue by acting as an independent second reader, but always uses humans as part of the process.

In the UK, every woman screening a mammogram is read by two independent radiologists, each independently deciding whether it needs to be recalled for further examination.

This is called double-reading screening and is considered the gold standard when it comes to detecting cancer and minimizing the number of women who are called back unnecessarily. What Mia is essentially trying to do is replace one of these leaders. This allows leaders to spend time on more valuable tasks.

In the United States, we are adding Mia as the second leader. There is a so-called single reader workflow in the United States. But for some time, American radiologists have seen the value of the UK and EU gold standard approaches when it comes to breast cancer screening. This is because they are more likely to detect small breast cancers earlier than a single reader.

I would like to make it clear that Mia will not replace the role of a radiologist. Instead, it assists radiologists and saves 40% of their precious time devoting themselves to other complex tasks.

Mia was built to work in contact with a human doctor. And our research trials continue to demonstrate that Mia can act as an independent second reader, ensuring that the final decision is made by a human doctor.

Tell us about your footsteps in the UK. Have you recently received a grant to deploy technology throughout the NHS?

Chiron operates in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States. The UK has always been a promising market for us to provide government support and incentives to foreign scholars like Peter and myself to develop and commercialize our research.

It is equally important to add that our footsteps in the UK date back to 2016, when Chiron was founded. As mentioned earlier, we have always focused on telling Mia’s story as a safe, effective and thoroughly validated AI solution. At its core is a robust trial effort launched in 2012.

In November 2020, we announced the first internal results of a large-scale survey conducted between 2012 and 2019. It contained over 40,000 mammograms from three NHS breast screening centers. The results reveal Mia’s positive potential to act as an independent second leader in breast cancer screening.

The study forms part of Mia’s much larger clinical study, led by an independent contract research organization, and consists of 250,000 mammograms from seven sites in the United Kingdom and Hungary. Again, we emphasize the need for clinical rigor at the heart of AI deployment.

We acknowledged our work received from both the UK Government and the NHSX and were encouraged to fund the next stage of project development and testing across the NHS. In September, we were the UK’s first Healthhand Care Awards Artificial Intelligence (AI). It supports Mia’s deployment and clinical research at 15 sites in the United Kingdom.

Great confidence in Chiron’s success and a clear proof of the work, expertise and commitment our team has made over the years in creating, fine-tuning and scaling Mia.

It seems that some of Mias’ attributes for image quality and screening can be used in areas other than breast cancer. What are your plans for the future of this product?

Currently, our main priority is to enable radiologists to detect breast cancer early. Therefore, our focus is to ensure that Mia is ready and safe to deploy in the NHS and beyond.

Government support and the latest test results will help Mia’s next step in deploying to the entire NHS site.

We believe this will occur at the right time in the UK and other countries facing a huge backlog crisis due to a pandemic.

An estimated 11,000 women with breast cancer that have not been diagnosed in the UK alone have identified the number of women who missed breast cancer screening during the blockade. We know that it will take several months for the NHS to resume providing services and treatment.

So, more than ever, Mia’s story is safer, more effective, and more thorough than ever before, speeding up diagnosis, reducing staff pressure, and getting women everywhere the treatment they need faster. It is important to convey it as a safety-added AI solution. later.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Everyone who works with AI has a special responsibility to ensure that we are inclusive, from the case of training a model to the population of services. Chiron recently announced a new partnership with Emory University to develop Mia for African-American women.

Mia evaluates data from previous mammograms of more than 50,000 African-American women screened by Emory Healthcare. Studies have shown that this population has historically been undervalued in breast cancer research and the development of artificial intelligence. This new partnership is an important step for Mia to be designed to minimize stigma and for AI to benefit everywhere for every woman who participates in breast screening.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

