Realistic Huawei P50 Pro concept shows a huge camera setting on the phone





The Huawei P50 Pro concept was introduced on YouTube with the kindness of Concept Creator and Letsgo digital. This YouTube channel has been creating the concept of smartphones for quite some time, and this is the latest creation.

That said, this concept is based on the leaked rendering provided by @OnLeaks. Therefore, it is almost certainly very close to the actual appearance of the phone. However, these camera sensors on the back seem to be a bit different from what @ OnLeaks showed.

The Huawei P50 Pro concept features a curved display and a centralized display camera hole.

The creator of this video wanted to take a closer look at the phone before it went on sale. As you can see, this Huawei P50 Pro features a curved display, a centralized display camera hole, and a huge camera setup on the back.

The egg-shaped camera bump hosts three camera sensors in this design. One of these sensors is significantly larger than the other two. The Leica brand is also displayed on the back along with the LED flash.

The camera housing on the back is quite protruding and undeniable due to its size. The company brand is also engraved on the back of the device.

The bezel of this handset is almost non-existent, but the top and bottom of the phone are flat and have chamfered edges. This is the design language that Huawei used in the past. By the way, this phone is supposed to be a combination of glass and metal.

The Huawei P50 Pro leak wasn’t very shared when it came to phone specs. However, it was mentioned that the device is likely to come with Huaweis’ new operating system, HarmonyOS.

The phone will have a 6.6-inch display and a Kirin 9000 SoC.

It was also mentioned that the phone will have a 6.6-inch display and will be equipped with the Kirin 9000 SoC. The processor is the latest and greatest Huawei must offer in the SoC sector.

It is still unknown when the Huawei P50 series will arrive. Some rumors indicate that the launch was postponed until mid-2021. By comparison, the Huawei P40 series arrived at the end of March, so at this point more than a year ago.

