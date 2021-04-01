Google Stack: A new Android scanner app for submitting documents digitally





Your Android phone camera can remove the clutter of your receipts.

The days of trying to find a scanner are over. To make matters worse, one of these printer / scanner combinations cluttered my desk several times a year when I needed to create a digital version of a document. Apple’s iPhone Notes app has a hidden document scanner, and Android owners have a dedicated Google app called Stack.

Sure, you can take a picture of your contract or invoice and keep a digital copy, but then you’ll need to crop the background and convert it to PDF so you can sign it. Stack eliminates extra work and provides a high quality version of the document. The only thing that isn’t currently running is to provide a way to add a signature. Don’t worry, I cover how to sign the following documents.

Turn on Android

Stack is available for Android smartphones and tablets, but is limited to people living in the United States. However, it does more than just scan the storage of documents and receipts. Stack automatically identifies the source of receipts and the due date of invoices. The following details how to use Stack as a reliable scanner.

There are many things you can do to better organize your files with Stack.

When you install Stack from the Play Store, you will be prompted to log in to the app using your Google account and grant access to your smartphone’s media and photos.

Immediately you will be taken to the stack home screen. Here you will see different stacks (or categories) of scanned documents. Select one of the stacks to display placeholders for suggested documents to scan and save to that stack.

In the lower right corner of the screen[+]Tap the button to start scanning. There are three options: PDF, gallery, and camera.

The stack is easy to use and can improve your workflow.

If you already have a digital copy of the document you want to import into the Stack, select PDF. If you have your document’s photos stored in your camera roll or photo app, select Gallery. If you need to create a new scan, select a camera. Please note that this is not the same as taking a photo with the camera app. Stack adjusts the photo on its own, creates a PDF, and saves only the document, not the entire photo.

The process of choosing a camera is similar to taking a picture with a mobile phone. Place the receipt on a flat, bright surface and place your smartphone on it. With a piece of paper completely visible to the camera, tap the white scan button at the bottom of the screen. Your phone captures the photo and automatically crops it so that only the document is visible.

If you need to scan multiple pages of the same document[追加]Tap the button.[色の調整]Or[切り抜きと回転]Select to make each adjustment. If you are happy with the scan[保存]Tap.

As you can see in the animated image, Stack identifies the information in the document and uses it in the document search to suggest the document name and category.

You must accept or change the name suggestion before you can save the document.Then select a category to save or if you want to create a custom stack[すべて表示]Choose

When you’re ready to save[完了]Tap. The first time you save your scan, you will be asked if you want to save a copy to Google Drive. That way, you can access the scanned document from another device, such as your computer, outside of the Stack app.

Do you want to auto-import from the camera roll? Yes, please.

Stack has some more powerful features that you can enable in the app’s settings section. With these settings, the app changes from an on-demand scanner to an app that monitors your camera roll, for example, and imports documents found in your photos. This means you can take pictures of your work receipts and the Stack will import and organize them without you having to do anything.

Tap your profile picture at the top of the page[設定]Tap to go to settings.

You have the option to enable auto-import before accessing the stack, request fingerprint or face recognition, and enable or disable saving documents to Google Drive.

You can also export all the scanned documents or delete all the data associated with your Google account.

Currently not on the Stack is a built-in option for signing scanned documents. However, you can use any of the suggestions outlined here to sign the document on your Android phone or another device. Want to know more Android tips and tricks? Check these hidden features before changing these settings.

