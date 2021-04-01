New Google Pixel Buds may be cheaper than Apple AirPods





There are growing rumors surrounding the next Google Pixel Buds, which could be a cheaper alternative to Apple AirPods.

According to 9to5Google, the new wireless earphones, called the Google Pixel Buds A, will be available in mid-2021 rather than as part of the planned launch of Made by Google hardware later this year.

I’ve heard reports earlier that the next Google Pixel Buds will be available in April after tipster Jon Prosser claims to release ahead of the new Pixel smartphone in June.

The names of these new shoots may suggest a lower price than their predecessors, as Google previously offered a more budget-friendly variation of Pixel smartphones with Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a.

Earlier Google Pixel Buds cost $ 179/179/179 A $ 279, more expensive than Apple AirPods and many other true wireless earphones on the market.

Best Google Pixel Buds 2 Deals Today

So far, there is little information about the features that Google Pixel Buds A may display.

According to 9to5Google, you can choose from two colors. White and green. In contrast to the black eartips, wings and case interiors found on previous models, the white model clearly has an all-white case interior and an all-white bud design.

According to the report, the green variation of the Pixel Buds A will be a darker forest green than the “Quite Mint” shade seen on previous Pixel Buds. Color shading includes the gadget and the entire case. These colors may correspond to the rumored Google Pixel 5a, but this has not yet been confirmed.

The Pixel Buds A also seems to come with touch controls for adjusting music playback and accessing the Google Assistant. This is one of the few features I really liked on the previous Pixel Buds.

What we want to see

There are quite a few upgrades I would like to see from Google’s next earphone.

To get started, Google believes that the audio performance of the Pixel Buds needs to be steadily improved. The Pixel Buds turned out to be an aggressive and tired sound with a weak bass response.

There is no doubt that the battery life will be longer. The 2020 Pixel Buds will be delivered in a charging case for 3 hours on a single charge on the earphones themselves, and an additional 21 hours.

The total 24 hours of battery life isn’t terrible, but its 3 hours of onboard play time is pretty disastrous compared to other true wireless earphones on the market (especially $ 179 / £ 179 / 279). At the cost of dollars). We hope Google has provided a decent upgrade to the Pixel Buds in this area in the future.

Of course, if the Pixel Buds A is set to a pair of cheap wireless earphones, you may see little significant improvement. Still, 2021’s best-budget earphones prove that low prices are no excuse for substandard sound and battery life. Google has Lypertek PurePlay Z3 (Tevi), Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, EarFun Air with the following buds.

