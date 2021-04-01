Varcoe: Cities and states have invested $ 50 million online to accelerate growth in the tech sector





Albertus’ technology train is now on track and rumbling, gaining momentum day by day.

How can I speed up and maintain the course?

That’s the question that two government agencies, Calgary Economic Development (CED) and Alberta Innovates, are trying to answer when they are giving a cause to about $ 50 million in taxpayer money.

The Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, run by CED, announced on Wednesday that it has issued two different request for proposals with the aim of establishing 1,000 startup technology companies in the city over the next decade.

This is a significant increase from about 200 today.

Economic Development Authority is a third-party fund manager comparable to $ 7.5 million in city funding (coming from OCIF) to create a larger pool of at least $ 15 million to invest in early-stage Calgary companies. I’m looking for.

The second RFP aims to invest up to $ 20 million in business accelerators and incubators in the city to help create and expand technology companies.

From the state’s perspective, Alberta Innovates will allow at least three business accelerators up to $ 25 million to store Albertas’ promising start-ups and SMEs through scale-up and growth promotion. I am ready.

Breaking through the jargon, both the city and the state are helping to direct time and money to the technology engine and speed up two valuable goods.

Jobs Economy Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer said he wasn’t happy just playing the game.

We want to be the dominant player in Canada when it comes to setting up startups and attracting entrepreneurs and talent.

Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Employment, Economy and Innovation, Albertus Photo: Jim Wells / Postmedia

Given some of the recent successes in the tech sector, including the rapid expansion seen in Benevity, Symend, Attabotics, Neo Financial, and Edmonton-based Jobber, state and local governments say it’s time for a strike. believe.

By investing money in this sector, the state will have more opportunities for higher-growth companies to blossom, said Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates, a state-funded research and innovation agency.

The organization points out that Alberta has what’s called a scale-up gap, and that only half of tech start-ups have survived for more than five years. Only 2 percent of medium-sized ones graduate because they are considered large.

They are long odds.

What is the value of one Benevity, one Symend, one Attabotics? .. .. Are you one of those high-growth, large-scale businesses? Kirkries said.

If you get one, two, three, or four of these, you will be very pleased with the wealth and work generated in this state.

The news comes from the fact that the industry has set foot in Alberta after lagging behind the rest of Alberta.

According to the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, Alberta tech companies raised $ 455 million in venture capital last year, doubling their 2019 levels.

Alberta has the opportunity to become a national hotbed for new early-stage tech companies, according to a report from the State Innovation Capital Working Group last year.

Still, industry insiders said Alberta needed a major hub to work with the startup community, provide mentorship and coaching, and support Alberta’s tech entrepreneurs.

If these new investments work as expected, the accelerator’s ability to provide that kind of expertise should pay off in the long run.

But with so many accelerators already in operation in Alberta, the question of government funding raises the philosophical question of why public funding is needed and what creates a gap in its compensation. I will raise it.

The simplest view is that there are many schools in this state, and having another school is good or bad. Chris Simair of Harvest Builders, a Calgary-based accelerator and venture builder, said.

There is definitely a role that all parties should play. .. .. The ecosystem is according to Simair, who co-founded Skip the Dishes.

Indisputably, the government is paying close attention to the potential of the state’s innovation sector.

The skyscrapers in downtown Calgary were photographed on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Photo: Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia file

Luke Krueger, co-founder of Calgary-based technology company ICwhatUC, says the opportunity for start-ups to leverage experienced mentors with accelerators to expand previously successful companies is invaluable. ..

The company, which provides a virtual work video platform that enables field teams to perform remote work using AI and augmented reality, was recently selected to participate in the Google for Startups Accelerator Canada program.

There is a unique challenge of becoming 5 to 100 employees within 6 months. He said it could be completely confusing. Having someone who has actually navigated before is a very rare skill to find.

In the case of the city’s $ 100 million OCIF fund, the two moves on Wednesday represent the greatest financial commitment since the initiative was created in 2018.

The broader OCIF program will continue to be used to attract businesses to cities to fill office space and create jobs.

But directing money to startups means asking taxpayers to take more risks.

With a $ 7.5 million commitment, Calgary Economic Development selects professional managers to run the fund of funds to invest in early-stage businesses.

This will leverage the expertise of fund managers and align them with the city’s own funds, said Mary Moran, CED’s CEO. She said it’s a safer way to invest in startups.

The comprehensive goal is to help more tech companies launch and expand into large Calgary businesses.

This is like planting. There is no other way to explain it. It’s sowing for the future, Moran added. We want them to start here and prosper here.

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

[email protected]

