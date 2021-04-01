Republic Commando finally got the right collector’s version





Started, my hype for a slightly updated version of Star Wars: Republic Commando has. You might be watching the game with Galactic Empire-approved goggles and adding rosy to suit the battlefield situation, but there’s still a lot of love in classic team-based shooters. .. Released during the biggest year of Star Wars history, Republic Commando shows from the revenge of Sith’s official tie-up game, thanks to its brilliant action that replaced an elegant lightsaber with a less civilized means of war. I stole.

It also appeared in an era when video game companies were happy to ship their games on disc, put them in DVD cases, and call them a day. It took some time for the collector version of the video game to actually go on sale. It was a pity that RepublicCommando couldn’t get a special edition filled with weird tat that could be proudly put on the shelves.

Never say! More than a decade and a half since the game first arrived, the classy people in Limited Run have seen a stunningly designed drop with a steelcase containment unit, commemorative coins, a poster proud of Drew Struzan, and a thermal. Detonator pins that slammed the pods together, and some artistic cards.

That version is for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch releases, but PC gamers can get another package that looks very cool. The game in a state-of-the-art cardboard CD case is forever sealed like a card action mint. Figure. The only thing not included in these new editions is a promise with the nearest therapist once you realize that PTSD has started and you can’t return to Sev.

Limited Run has recently done a great job with new classic video games, creating great special editions of many cult classic titles. The motto of the site is forever physical and I can easily lag behind when it comes to packages like this.

Last updated: April 1, 2021

