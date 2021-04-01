Jan Swarts Headlines Seatrade Cruise Virtual: Tech & Innovation





To open this day, Swarts shares with Ian Richardson, CEO of ICEway and Seatrade Cruise Global Technology Ambassadors, that technology continues to play an important role in safely resuming cruising.

Jashneider and Lucapron Zati

Following Royal Caribbean Group Chief Product Innovation Officer J. Schneider and MSC Cruises Chief Business Innovation Officer Lucapronzati, cruise line panelists and suppliers line up and how the latest contact tracing technology and wearables are hired. We are discussing whether we are providing a method. COVID contact trace.

Return to service technology

Daniele Buonite, Chief Technology Officer of MSC Cruises. Daniel Hanratty, IT Delivery Manager for Marella Cruises and TUI River Cruises. Dimple Jetthani, CIO and SVPIT Operations and Governance of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Next, various routes to service technology, such as managing passenger health records and vaccination certificates, using telemedicine, and using cameras to measure passenger density and traffic in public areas such as dining spaces. Discuss how we are approaching our return.

IT investment

Pierre-Laurent Jouannet, Deputy CIO Infrastructure and Production Officer at Pionant; Vice President of Enterprise Technical Operations and CISO, IT Security and Compliance, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Georges Mortakis; John Maya, Vice President of the Royal Caribbean Group of Operational Excellence, discusses the investment lines planned for the next 12-24 months and how they are working to raise strategic IT investments.

How Carnival Corporation & plc, Vice President of Global Port & Destination Development, David Candib; Meyer Werft, Sales Manager, Lars Kruse; Managing Director of Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services, Olga Piqueras joined the panel and how shipbuilding changed in the pandemic Or consider what technology the port is investing in and how that technology plays a role in pre-screening passengers before arriving at the port. A wide range of topics.

The full agenda can be accessed here.

3 target events

Seatrade Cruise Virtual: Tech & Innovation is the last of three one-day events from April 12th to 14th. Other eligible events focus on health and safety and the in-flight guest experience.

Participants can choose to attend one, two, or three of the all-day events, depending on their focus area. In addition to content-rich sessions, small group sessions and networking opportunities are additional features every day.

Registration is available here.

