Carrying your progress from outriders demos to full games is so easy





Screenshots: People can fly / Square Enix

After a delay and a one-month demo period, the predatory shooter Outriders will be released today on basically all platforms except Switch. If you play the demo and you are on the same platform, you can take over the progress to the main game. This is what developer People Can Fly revealed from the jump. But how seamless the transfer process is is amazing. It just … happens.

Really. That’s easy.

Download the entire game and log in to see all the characters you created during the demo (up to 6). All equipment and in-game currency will be retained. In the story, you will be exactly where you were. On the PlayStation 5, you could also use the fancy activity card feature to jump directly to Talk to Jakub and go to the First City storybeat where the demo ends.

However, there are restrictions on the PC. No progress can be made from the Steam demo to the full game in the Epic Games Store. And the value of making clear progress is related to the platform, not the account. If you get your game through the XboxsGamePass, you can’t continue to make progress from the PS5 demo.

It’s refreshing that People Can Fly has made easy data transfer possible. Such ease is not always the case. We hope the beta progress will be wiped out throughout the game (see The Avengers), but that doesn’t have to mean that the same principles apply to solid demos. Such a smooth continuation is a pretty good selling point and should increase the number of players who want to pay to pick up a game that has finished demoing.

G / O media may receive fees

As far as the demos are concerned, Outriders offers pretty decent chunks of the game, including a prologue with lots of cutscenes and the entire first chapter, with all the side quests and one hassle social hub. The prologue is certainly mediocre, but gaining power at the beginning of Chapter 1 opens up gameplay, and Outriders, apart from that fact, becomes one of those cant-down games. demo. (After completing the prologue for the first time, you will be able to create new characters at the beginning of Chapter 1.)

Outriders are now available on the Game Pass on the Xbox console. Not included in the Game Pass PC library. Think more about the full game in the next few days.

Related article





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos