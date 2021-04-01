Google announces public preview of Network Connection Center





Recently, Google announced a preview of Network Connection Center, a new service for managing Google Cloud’s network connections. Google Cloud Platform (GCP) network services allow businesses to create, connect, and manage heterogeneous on-premises and cloud networks from one location.

The company has released the Network Connection Center as a solution for enterprises to provide consistent network access, policies, and services regardless of application or user location. In principle, this service provides a single connectivity model for quickly connecting and managing VPNs, interconnects, and SD-WANs to access workloads. In addition, the Network Connection Center provides enterprises with:

Flexible cloud connectivity for using Google’s global infrastructure. Leverage dedicated interconnects, cloud VPN connections, and third-party routers / SD-WANs with new or existing partners to ensure data transfer between your on-premises site and cloud resources. VPN-based multi-cloud connectivity At the global level, it enables direct and multi-cloud connectivity, giving you the flexibility of choice to create, connect, and consume resources across multiple clouds.SD-WAN / Router Integration Using Network Connection Center as the Default Landing Point (Hub) When integrating SD-WAN and other routing solutions (spokes) with Google’s infrastructure

Source: https: //cloud.google.com/blog/products/networking/announcing-network-connectivity-center

Users can pair the Network Connection Center with the Network Intelligence Center for end-to-end visibility of the entire network. This allows you to monitor real-time performance and network health, view traffic flow, and confirm connection intent.

According to a Google Cloud News blog post by cloud networking product manager Rohith Ramkumar, the key benefits of this new service for businesses are:

The Network Connection Center acts as a vantage point for seamlessly connecting VPNs, partner and dedicated interconnects, and third-party routers and software-defined WANs, making it ideal for connections wherever applications and users are. We support the conversion, reduction of operational burden, and cost reduction. ..

In addition, the Network Connectivity Center makes it easy, for example, to connect to a Cisco SD-WAN. A year ago, Cisco and Google announced a partnership to connect Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub to Google Cloud for a safer, faster on-demand connection. Today, partnerships are expanding by integrating both solutions, a new feature set that dramatically simplifies complex heterogeneous networks, protects mission-critical applications, and minimizes operational burden and cost. To our customers.

Constellation Research Inc. Holger Mueller, Principal Analyst and Vice President of, told InfoQ:

The battle for the workload control plane is in full swing, logically involving network operations. This is especially important given the recent security challenges and breaches. At the same time, corporate networks have expanded beyond the boundaries of corporate buildings to millions of employees and partner homes, not to mention billions of connected IoT devices. As such, it is a software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) as a remedy technology, and Google has an early partnership with Cisco to protect the network as a whole.

Finally, the details of the Network Connection Center are available from the documentation page. Prices will be announced shortly.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos