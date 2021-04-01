Creating a customer-centric innovation culture





President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of A10 Networks, which provides secure application services for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge cloud environments.

Getty

Innovation remains important in today’s and tomorrow’s technology markets. Technology companies that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their customers and markets with innovative new solutions and technologies can be prosperous. Those who are content with glory and unable to understand and provide what they need next are simply destined to compete for product functionality and price, and ultimately become irrelevant.

Maybe I just said something obvious. But providing value-creating innovation is an eternal quest and challenge for our industry. The problem is how to get there.

Innovation does not exist in a vacuum. It begins and evolves with customers by continually understanding the potential of technology, where customers and markets are heading, and creatively solving both existing and future requirements. I call this “customer-focused innovation.”

“Customer-focused” does not mean “customer-driven.” Simply asking the customer what they want and offering it is likely to be a recipe for mediocrity and certainly does not create market-leading innovation. In fact, building a customer-centric culture of innovation requires people who are constantly challenging the status quo, and perhaps especially with their customers.

However, being customer-centric means developing the ability of the entire organization to think deeply and analytically about the biggest challenges that customers and markets need to solve now and in the future. The biggest opportunity is how to create future value and evolve the company. To deal with those opportunities. To do this, analytically competent organizations need to look at the market from multiple perspectives, including technology perspectives, customer and user perspectives, and structural and megatrend perspectives.

For example, A10 Networks customers, both global carriers and enterprises, are simplifying with the advent of 5G networks and software-defined networks, and the growing demand for network security and reliability in the hyper-connected world. We are tackling a variety of challenges, including the need. Automate and enhance the security and performance of enterprise networks and applications in hybrid cloud environments.

Our job is to understand where these challenges are taking our customers, and to develop solutions that provide future breakthroughs and value while meeting their needs wherever they are. is. This requires a tightly integrated organization where everyone from sales and support, engineering, R & D to senior management teams share the same ideas.

Organizations that creatively combine technology and expertise to increase customer and market value are the most successful innovators. This may or may not include breakthrough technology, but it always includes what you can do and build a clear relationship with the customer or market you want to serve.

Enterprises can spend a lot of time and effort thinking about what they can do very well without bridging to what their customers really need. Technology companies may have significant expertise, but they still need to connect with their customers, ultimately improve their customer experience, and provide innovative solutions that deliver better business outcomes. ..

Innovation may not be the product itself. This may make it easier to use and access existing products. It may be solving a technology issue, but it may be a usability issue or an interface issue. It is essential to clarify the problem you are trying to solve. For us, this includes developing and enabling a new flexible subscription pricing model to support the need for greater flexibility in hybrid cloud environments, and addressing new DevOps trends and technologies such as containers. Includes the provision of solutions to However, it also includes the development of groundbreaking new software architectures that integrate and incorporate security features into the user plane at the core of mobile networks to support the next generation of cloud-native 5G standalone networks.

Innovation requires an analytical mindset that you must always be driven by challenges and trying to solve them. You’re trying to solve the problem in another new way, but it’s always possible that it’s not the right way to go. There are some innovations that are part of the innovation process that never lead to customer success. However, it’s important to always think about where your customers and markets are heading and how you can help them reach them.

Outward, customer-centric innovation is more important than ever. Enterprises and telecommunications companies are facing a new world of exciting yet challenging digital transformation. The Internet of Things and the rapid growth of Industry 4.0 have created an IP network environment that connects billions of sensors and collects and creates large amounts of data. We need to manage all that data efficiently and create new opportunities and challenges, such as increasing security against cyber attacks. Similarly, the increasing adoption of the cloud for computing and storage has created a need for new solutions that can simplify application management, security, and orchestration far beyond traditional on-premises environments.

Getting closer to the evolving needs of our customers and understanding the trends that will shape tomorrow is a great job for technology innovators.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Are you qualified?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos