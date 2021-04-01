New Google Home Casting Sounds in Home and Nest Speakers





According to 9to5Google, a new Google Home Casting sound is in progress. Nest speaker owners will also receive the new Casting sound. However, only the devices in the preview program will get the new sound.

Earlier this year, NestHub and NestHub Max devices started playing new connected sounds. If the device connects successfully, the sound will play. The new chime is currently captivating Google Home and Nest speakers.

The new sound will be packaged with the 1.54 firmware version. This version is available on devices that are enrolled in the preview program. If the firmware version is 1.50, you are using the current stable firmware instead of the preview program.

The changes will occur years after the device with the old chime. The newly updated chime has a softer tone that complements Nests’ new friendly visual and auditory design language. If the world is still going to spend a lot of time at home, it would be great to have a more friendly designed technology.

The sound of the new Google Home Casting isn’t too jarring

By making the chime deeper, Google can reduce the discomfort of the sound. This helps not to surprise anyone who is unaware that a casting session has begun. But it can be interesting to see your friends jump in amazement at least once.

Owners of Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max will find that their devices already have new cast sounds. These devices received a new update sound with the February 1.52 update. Also tagged along with the update was the new Alarms interface with Sunrise, Zoom support, and three new watches.

Preview program users should see new updates hit their devices in the coming weeks. There are no other changes other than the new casting sound.

Google recently announced the introduction of the ability to share photos in bulk on Nest Hub. The company seems to want to keep its speakers and smart displays fresh with new features.

The search giant has also made smart doorbells easily accessible and integrated with the Google Assistant. This allows users to easily control their device by voice when they are at home. In addition, Google seems to be developing a new Nest Hello doorbell to add to the Nest family.

Smart home technology has been booming since the outbreak of the pandemic. Google seems to want to ensure that their presence continues to grow in your home. Check out the sounds below.

https://www.androidheadlines.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/new-Cast-tone.mp3

Old tone

https://www.androidheadlines.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/old-Cast-tone.mp3

New tone

