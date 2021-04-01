Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 release date, DLC leaks, and future updates





After a long wait, Cyberpunk 2077s has finally been fixed. The game has finally received the promised patch 1.2. This fixed the laundry list of issues in CD Projekt Reds’ ambitious open world games. However, the work is not completely completed. Fans are still finding a lot of quirks in the game, so it’s clear that there’s still a way to get into the shape of a chip top.

With that in mind, fans are already looking forward to the next update. The future is a question mark, but to some extent. Thanks to the remaining CD Projekt Reds roadmap for 2021, we know a fair amount of what we’re working on. Combine it with some leaks to get a better idea of ​​what your pipeline is all about. The following may be part of Cyberpunk 2077s patch 1.3:

When is the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3?

CD Projekt Red has not announced the exact release date for the next patch, but it can be expected to land sometime in 2021.

In January 2021, the studio released a roadmap outlining what will happen in future updates. Judging from the amount of work this year, it is probable that a major update had been made by the end of the year.

CD Project Reds Cyberpunk 2077 2021 roadmap.CD Project Red

Of course, you need to be careful about this. CD Projekt Red still has a lot to do and is behind the original schedule. Next-generation updates to the game were pushed later this year, and patch 1.2 was delayed by a few weeks due to a cyberattack on the company. The confusion may have caused the schedule to be off at this point. Still, it would be shocking if the game didn’t receive another big update by the end of summer.

Is there a next generation update for Cyberpunk 2077 in patch 1.3?

The question here is what is really included in the Cyberpunk 2077s patch 1.3 update. The most pressing issue is whether the game will soon get the next generation upgrade. It’s certainly a big priority for game checklists.

But don’t expect that in the next update. When the upgrade was first delayed, CD Projekt Red confirmed that it wouldn’t come until later this year. It puts it very early sometime after June. The update is going perfectly well and it’s always possible to see the best case scenarios that come with the early summer patch.

But don’t raise your hopes, considering everything that has happened in the game so far.

Does Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 include free DLC?

One of the undoubted futures of Cyberpunk 2077 is free DLC. CD Projekt Red was working on a content strategy, but these plans have been hampered by the urgent need for revisions.

Fortunately, the DLC is still on the menu. According to the game roadmap, free content will be released in late 2021. In addition, you may know the exact number of updates and the name of each. Reddit user Prickly Radar posted a screenshot of the DLC list. It claims to have appeared in the Epic Games Store after patch 1.2 was released. The screenshot lists a total of 9 DLCs.

Ripperdocs ExpansionBody Shops ExpansionFashion Forward ExpansionGangs of Night CityBody of ChromeRides of the Dark FutureThe RelicNeck DeepNight City Expansion

There is no way to know if it is legal. It can easily be a trick, as some names sound particularly ambiguous. Even if this exact rumor turns out to be wrong, it’s quite possible that a free content update will be offered as part of the next major update of the game. Free DLC seems to be in the next stage as it is listed before the next generation upgrade of the CDPR roadmap.

Is there a bug fix for Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3?

You bet The game may have gotten two major updates, but it’s still in rough shape. Sony hasn’t added the game to the PlayStation Store yet, which is a bad sign of the current situation. We don’t know exactly which maintenance is in progress, but CD Projekt Red has confirmed that more fixes have been made as part of the updated 2021 plan. You’ve probably heard about this game for a very long time.

