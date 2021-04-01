T-Mobile has partnered with Google, which is bad news for fuboTV





Earlier this week, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced a new partnership with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google. This is a YouTube TV for T-Mobile customers, as well as a number of cross-promotion partnerships with major search companies. In connection with this announcement, T-Mobile also announced that it will shut down its early TV product, T-Vision.

Neither the new T-Mobile-Google partnership nor the T-Vision shutdown is good news for the recent market beloved fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Wide partnership

The partnership between T-Mobile and Google is fairly widespread across a variety of Google products, making Google Messaging the default rich messaging service for T-Mobile’s Android phones. T-Mobile also uses Google One cloud storage to back up mobile data and transfer it to new Android phones that serve in-store. In addition, T-Mobile will increase the number of Google Pixel smartphones and devices to sell and promote.

In return, Google offers T-Mobile customers some great discounts on some video and subscription services. Customers will be able to get $ 10 off YouTube TV ($ 54.99 down from $ 64.99) or a skinny bundle alternative Philo for $ 10 (usually $ 20). Existing T-Vision customers can use it free of charge for one month before switching as a thank-you. T-Mobile offers YouTube Premium for free for three months (usually $ 11.99 per month).

T-Vision wasn’t meant to make money for T-Mobile, but a way to bundle current wireless phone plans with 5G home broadband in the future. In a blog post, CEO Mike Sievert admitted that management found that customers were overwhelmed by streaming options and that T-Vision software providers encountered some “economic problems.” ..

In any case, the discounted YouTube TV will participate in T-Mobile’s Netflix “onus” promotion. This is a pretty powerful combination for anyone considering switching mobile providers. Given that T-Mobile appears to be in pole position in the 5G race over legacy providers, these partnerships could be a major win-win for everyone involved.

I wish I had a streaming TV business, but it’s hard to tell if T-Vision has ever been profitable for T-Mobile. Meanwhile, the company has the potential to achieve the same customer acquisition goals through this Google partnership.

But that’s bad news for fuboTV

The losers of this new partnership are probably other telecommunications providers competing with T-Mobile and fuboTV. Self-proclaimed “Sports First” streaming video bundle, Fubo shook up with a large number of subscribers during the pandemic year after it was released last October. Before the recent revision, its share price has more than six times in a short amount of time.

Currently, fuboTV has about 548,000 subscribers, an increase of 73% over the previous year, but Hulu + Live TV (more than 4 million), YouTube TV (more than 3 million), and Sling TV (more than 2.5 million). ) Is far below. Fubo takes pride in being a “sports first” service, but the channel lineup for each of these services is very similar.

In fact, you can see how the fuboTV channel and the YouTubeTV channel are compared here. As you can see, they are pretty similar, but there are some differences in the non-sports oriented channels of peripherals. FuboTV also does not have Turner stations owned by Time Warner such as TBS and TNT. These stations have a fair amount of NBA and college basketball games, and no CNN. This means that fuboTV subscribers have already missed Stanley Tucci passing through Italy. It is quite disadvantageous.

Until recently, both services were priced at the same price of $ 64.99, but YouTube TV now offers T-Mobile subscribers for $ 54.99, which could seduce current or potential fuboTV subscribers. There is. After all, T-Mobile has a wireless market share of about 30% today and may be ready to occupy even more in the 5G era. The company currently has 5G coverage leads that are unlikely to change over the next few years, and the appeal of free Netflix and discounted YouTube TV could also spur a bigger transition. If that happens, fuboTV, which is already suffering from margin profiles, can be exposed to fierce competitive pressure.

Shutdown of T-Vision is also not a good sign

Some may think that shutting down T-Vision is a plus for fuboTV as it eliminates potential competitors. I think it’s the other way around. Shutting down T-Vision and replacing it with YouTube TV only strengthens already strong competitors. On the other hand, the fact that T-Mobile shut down T-Vision after just six months means that if you don’t own the content, the bundled over-the-top (OTT) business probably doesn’t have many profit opportunities. It cannot be cross-bundled.

What is the potential of fuboTV if a big and strong company like T-Mobile can’t compete in this area? Fubo is already down more than 22% year-on-year due to relatively commoditized products and large competitors who can afford to sell packages with low or no margins to drive the sale of other products. May become even more difficult in the future.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

