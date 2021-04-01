Application of new information technology in legal profession





The magnitude of how technology has changed the situation of legal profession so far is quite astonishing, considering that legal profession was sticking to the status quo.

The Digital Revolution has greatly facilitated the practice of law by providing lawyers with tools to streamline some of the previously outdated workflows, from litigation file investigations to customer relationships.

With law firms working remotely and switching to a client-centric approach, it’s a great time to consider how modern IT development can further impact the legal industry.

1. Further automation in the workplace

As clients demand law firms to be faster, more cost-effective and more flexible, legal professionals are adopting automation and law firm software as a solution to boost customer expectations. I am. Automation, in particular, has helped law firms save time and deliver more productive results.

As one of the more obvious examples, the client capture process involved a series of tedious tasks, from client interviews to conflict checking. However, automated client ingestion digitizes data collection while automating key process components. This saves a lot of time that lawyers and other legal professionals can spend on other important tasks.

Automation is currently one of the best ways to improve efficiency and profitability, so further development can be expected in the future as this trend becomes more widespread throughout the legal industry.

2. New technology utilizing artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is finally becoming an integral part of legal technology. As an example of this fact, AI is influencing the way legal professionals conduct legal research with increasing use of natural language processing (NLP). In NLP, AI uses context and previous searches and results through human language to predict what users will need.

AI also plays a major role in streamlining the contract review process through the applied use of machine learning to scan and identify key contract details, providing suggestions for better writing. doing.

Another notable development is Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). IPA uses artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data to enable intelligent bots to learn and improve over time. This means that bots are not limited to programming conditionals, but they play a greater role in eliminating repetitive tasks and simplifying interactions and processes.

Now that the legal industry is entering a period of innovation, it will be interesting to see how IPA affects the automation of the legal world.

3. Virtual assistant and AI chatbot

The growing popularity of virtual assistants in the legal arena is not surprising, as they provide a solution to the growing number of internal questions that law firms have to deal with. Therefore, the Virtual Law Assistant (VLA) service is specifically targeted at law firms. These routes call the virtual receptionist, answer the virtual receptionist, receive messages, and handle appointments and client ingestions.

To explain how important these are, Gartner estimates that VLA will account for up to 25% of internal legal requirements by 2023.

Another practical tool that is increasingly used in the legal department is the AI ​​chatbot. It is used to enhance communication with customers and add interactive elements. After adding it to your website, the chatbot can schedule appointments, win leads, and capture clients. As a result, law firms can focus on more challenging tasks.

4. The emergence of voice technology in the legal industry

Lawyers have not yet adopted the latest speech technology, but this is subject to change in the future as speech recognition software created for legal purposes is beginning to be implemented more frequently.

Legal experts use typing as their primary data entry method, relying on manual transcription. Of course, this takes a lot of time.

Especially today, when speech recognition uses the power of AI to accurately translate natural speech into paper, speech-to-text conversion is undoubtedly faster. Certain solutions on the market are also created for legal purposes and include specialized legal vocabulary, allowing lawyers to dictate legal documents more quickly without error. I will.

5. Virtual reality in legal profession

Implementations of this technology may not be straightforward for now due to the limited content and relatively high cost. However, there are significant benefits to using virtual and augmented reality in legal research.

There are at least two reasons why we are looking forward to implementing VR technology. For legal teams who work apart and maintain social distance, VR can be the key to improving the team’s spirit and collaboration by simulating a traditional work environment.

However, the biggest benefit VR brings to the table is improved presentation of evidence in proceedings. Imagine showing a virtual crime scene to a judge or jury. VR makes it easier for anyone in court to access the evidence presented.

Further shift to digital

In 2020, legal experts showed their enthusiasm for adopting and innovating new technologies. This is good news for the ongoing legal technology boom. With the participation of more professionals and law firms, tech companies have the incentive to innovate.

In the future, we can expect more tasks to be automated. At the same time, widespread use of the new VLA and chatbots will save money and time and enable clients to provide faster and more accessible responses. There is no objection this time.

