Casio unveiled the first Wear OS smartwatch in its iconic G-Shock lineup





Casio has announced the GSW-H1000, the first Wear OS smartwatch in its long-standing G-Shock lineup. The watch retails for $ 699 in the US and $ 599 in the UK and is available in red, blue, or black. Casio states that the GSW-H1000, which is shock and water resistant to a depth of 200 meters, is a fitness-focused wearable designed for everything from surfing to snowboarding. I will.

Watchmakers have released devices using Google’s smartwatch operating system since the release of the Casio Smart Outdoor Watch with Android Wear in 2016. But this is the first time Google’s software has appeared on a G-Shock watch. The G-SHOCK lineup dates back to the 1980s, and watches have a reputation for being the most durable watches.

Its dual-layer display contains one monochrome and one color panel.Image: Casio

The GSW-H1000 has many of the features you would expect from a fitness-focused smartwatch. With an optical heart rate sensor, Casios’ built-in software supports 15 activities and 24 indoor training options. This watch supports GPS and has a built-in compass, altitude sensor, accelerometer and gyro meter. Wear OS means that Google Assistant and Google Fit are supported, and you can download the app from Google Play.

In terms of hardware, this watch features a 1.2-inch 360 x 360 dual-layer display that combines a monochrome always-on LCD display with a color LCD panel. Battery life is estimated to be about one and a half days when using a color display and up to one month when using the watch exclusively for timekeeping and sensors. According to Casio, a full charge takes about 3 hours.

Rumor has it that an extreme sports-focused Apple Watch is imminent, and Casio and other rugged smartwatch makers may soon face even more competition. But at least on paper, the GSW-H1000 looks like it can withstand the challenge.

