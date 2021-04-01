How to close Apple’s tech skill gap





Apple is witnessing the tremendous growth of the company as more people become dependent on iPads, iPhones, and Macs, and Apple has decided to extend its support to independent repair shops on a global basis. I’m making it good. But we need to do more to extend Apple’s technology.

Where is the training?

It’s like this.

Digital transformation is everywhere. In short, the demand for digital skills is very high. There are various needs from security to cloud deployment, system integration, and technical support. For Apple, you need specialists at every level of your journey, from learning how to use the system to understanding how to modify it (recently it usually means replacing the keyboard or display).

Apple knows to hire staff in all these roles just by investigating negotiations and support to make it available online and through Apple retailers, but it’s enough to educate enough Apple technicians. Is it?

I do not think so.

(Technology) Access to education

In most cases, Apple-certified training courses appear to be outsourced to an independent training provider. This is the right approach as these providers have relevant training skills. The course is good. In other words, if you qualify, you are more likely to get a job (especially in this environment). The downside is that they are expensive and even entry-level approved courses cost over $ 1,000.

As the demand for skills grows, why not do something about it to make such training available to more people?

You can see the argument that imposing a fee to follow a course makes sense to make sure that anyone studying the topic is committed to it. It is also argued that students are often sponsored by companies, technical support companies, or other organizations that support students.

And for many, over $ 1,000 is an affordable investment, but the most economically deprived group who may have all the talent for technical and soft skills but can’t afford to pay the fare. Not so for.

Pre-selection of this type of candidate by access to funding must be felt to limit access to the growing market for Apple technical support skills for some talented people. It also poses the risk that Apple’s growth could be hampered simply because it doesn’t have enough qualified staff to handle its growth.

I’m not sure if that’s the case for now, but comfortably within the US average US Payscale says that the average wage of a US qualified Apple technician is about $ 52,000 a year, with Apple Genius being the largest. You can take $ 55,000 home. income.

So it’s a criticism. But at least what is the use of criticizing without trying to identify a solution?

Here is a suggestion.

How to close Apple’s tech skill gap

We propose a step-by-step approach to Apple’s technical skills development. While existing high-end training may remain the same, the company and its training partners can develop introductory courses around the standard Apple product grid (iOS, iPad, Mac). Consumers and businesses, hardware, software, security, privacy, and the cloud.

These courses will be readily available online and will be available to members of the Apple Developer community and Apple retailers through Apple’s wide range of media channels (Books, TV +, Podcasts).

The course isn’t traditionally entry-level for advanced users, but provides insights that go far beyond what is offered in occasional tweets from Apple Support. They are a solid course for Apple technicians at the beginning of their career and training will extend to practice exams.

The idea is that more people will be able to attend these courses than ever before. Doing so will also reveal whether they have the talent, commitment, analytics, and human-centric skills needed to provide them with valuable experience and to pursue Apple’s engineering career. ..

The only fee-based component is the final exam, which, if successful, provides students with certifications that they can use to advance to the next level of training.

Another, but I think, a more complex approach that could undermine existing training partners could create a subscription-based Apple Tech service similar to the group of developers that Apple runs. I will. There are regular test updates that may provide access to the course and students must pass in order to maintain certification.

Scholarship

Some students may prove to be quite talented, but they may still not be able to pay for the final certification test, let alone the subsequent modules. For them, it certainly makes sense and is in close agreement with Apple’s current message about empowering marginalized communities. Form of scholarship system. Doing so will allow potential Apple engineers around the world to fill vacancies, paving the way for valuable social mobility on a global basis.

To my surprise, Apple hasn’t done this yet.

It’s already possible to study Amazon Web Services in a similar way, paying for exams and high-end courses. Cisco, like Microsoft, offers many of the entry-level courses for free. I agree that there are plenty of Apple-focused courses, tips, and insights online. However, there are very few, if any, free courses that lead to real certifications that are sufficient to guide learners into a new career. Udemy courses lack Apple Tech Support Certification content.

Education is good for business

I’m sure many companies that are currently deploying iPhones, iPads, and Macs throughout their organizations will benefit from attempts to expand the crowd of certified Apple technicians.

That step promises significant business and financial benefits not only to trainees with easy access to such education, but also to Apple and Apple itself, which are expanding their Fortune 500 customer base.

