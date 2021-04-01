Google cancels April Fool’s 2021 and spreads awareness about fact checking





Google has taken responsibility for addressing the current situation facing the world, including eliminating false information and providing an interface for direct access to a wealth of information from trusted sources. Following the same serious approach to the current situation, the organization decided to cancel the April Fool’s prank on the portal. So Google isn’t celebrating April Fool’s Day again this year.

Google cancels April Fool’s Day prank 2021

Many of us believed that by the end of 2020, the New Year would bring new and better possibilities. 2021 offered the opportunity to fight back with several vaccines on the market, but variants of the coronavirus are also beginning to emerge, creating alarming situations in many countries. Seeing such atrocities, Google decided to cancel April Fool’s Day on the platform.

This is the second time the organization has decided to stop the April Fool’s Day celebration, first in April 2020. This decision was made by Google Inc for its global reach, making it sensitive to viewers around the world. Many people and organizations in India have also decided to cancel April Fool’s Day 2021 in order to spread awareness of the seriousness associated with it.

Google helps people understand how to fact check information

Apart from this, Google also confirms that false information is rooted in the platform, as people around the world seek evidence to confirm or refute some of the uncertain information. This organization is constantly committed to supporting all users looking for trusted information online and sharing their insights with other organizations to enhance fact checking. With that in mind, prior to April 2nd International Fact Checking Day, Google posted on its official blog five simple tips and features to help you ask the right questions.

Check the image with Google Lens to see if the image is used in the correct context. PC users can right click[Google forImage]You can use. Find News Covers Talk to Fact Checker Try searching for a topic in Fact Check Explorer. Please click here. Check the location using Google Maps or Earth

