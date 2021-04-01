6 Ways Social Innovators Use Technology to Transform





Fourth Industry Revolution (4IR) technology is a myriad of social and human services that reach more people, especially those who are vulnerable, difficult to reach, and left behind in the most troublesome social and environmental problems. Bring us an opportunity.

Social innovators are using 4IR tools to address some of the world’s largest threats. The Schwab Foundations social entrepreneurial community has distributed $ 6.7 billion in loan or product or service value to improve the lives and livelihoods of more than 622 million people in 190 countries.

From the transformation of mental health care to providing digital identities to a billion people, this is how social innovators embrace the power of disruptive technology to better solve the world’s biggest challenges.

Telemedicine provides accessible, affordable and accountable medical care.

The doctor calls and telemedicine stays here

Glocal Healthcare, CEO and Founder, Sabahat Azim

Telemedicine comes in a variety of shapes and sizes and offers many advantages over traditional medical visits, but it is still rarely utilized. Glocal Healthcare CEO and Founder Sabahat Azim is changing that. Glocal Healthcare Systems is a process and technology-based healthcare platform focused on providing accessible, affordable and accountable healthcare.

Glocal Healthcare was founded in 2010 in response to the great need for healthcare services in India. In particular, it is estimated that more than 28 million people living in remote or poorly serviced areas do not have access to responsible health care services at affordable prices.

Glocal Healthcare Systems is recognized for its significant improvements in the delivery of healthcare services. Over the last decade, the company has built 10 fully functional 100-bed multi-specialty hospitals in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa and West Bengal. We have 250 digital clinics that provide video consultation, testing, research and automated pharmacy dispensing.

“We all have to feel privileged in our lives. We have to do good for others and respect the support we receive from our parents. That is my outlook on life. I would be very happy if I could do something for myself. A redneck, “says Azim.

Use the power of artificial intelligence to promote social inclusion

Lindiwe Matlali, CEO and Founder, Africa Teen Geeks

The tragedy that COVID-19 has devastating consequences for developing countries and attempts to keep up with technological progress can be exacerbated by the use of certain resources through technological development, the founding of Africa Teen Geeks And CEO Lindiwe Matlali said.

Moreover, the lack of policy exacerbates the situation.

Founded in 2014, Africa Teen Geeks is one of Africa’s largest computer science NGOs, affecting more than 600,000 children, 10,000 teachers and 2,000 volunteers. This organization fills a significant gap in South Africa’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. Only 5% of South African schools are well prepared to teach these important subjects.

Social entrepreneurs in developing countries need to work together to drive systematic technological change to harness the potential of their citizens and better equip them for the future, says Matlali. ..

African teen nerds rely on the AI-based learning platform MsZora. It was developed for STEM subjects and is easily accessible to students regardless of socio-economic status.

The work of African teen nerds focuses on giving young Africans the skills they need to gain their future through innovation and entrepreneurship as soon as possible, Matrali explains. ..

Transformation of addiction treatment

Workit Health, co-founder, Lisa McLaughlin & Robin McIntosh

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital innovation around the world, including spurring a telemedicine revolution. Workit Health, a digital rehab startup that offers group meetings and one-on-one counseling in the comfort of people’s homes, is currently helping 10,000 people through a recovery platform, another fad that is afflicting the United States. It can be the key to tackling opioids.

Workit Health co-founders Robin McIntosh and Lisa McLaughlin, who met at an anonymous conference on alcoholism in Auckland before the opioid epidemic was so classified in 2014, leveraged technology to make recovery easier and easier. I quit my job to find a way to make it cheaper.

If you can order your food online, but you can’t order your recovery online, it’s a crazy situation. How hard do you have to fight to be calm and clean in this world? Macintosh said.

Fight COVID-19 with location technology

Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO, what3words

In the fight against COVID-19, guiding people, services and equipment from place to place efficiently and safely was literally a matter of life and death, said Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of what3words. say.

what3words is a global address system that divides the world into 3m x 3m square grids, each assigned a fixed, unique 3-word address. This accurate yet simple solution means that anyone can easily talk about a particular location.

what3words is an essential tool for many UK healthcare services, allowing volunteers, key workers and patients to be directed to the right location at Nightingale Hospital and to testing and vaccination locations nationwide. Sheldrick explains that it is.

The government recommends our app to British nomads living on boats and tourist sites as a quick way to pinpoint their exact location in an emergency.

He says he was very proud to see our technology helping people in these difficult times.

From inequality to girls’ education to disaster relief, social innovators are tackling the world’s most serious challenges affecting all of us, especially vulnerable and excluded groups. Visibility, credibility, access to funding, favorable policy making, and in some cases understanding of world affairs and access to decision makers are needed to achieve maximum impact and begin to address root causes.

The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship supports more than 400 late social innovators. By providing an unparalleled global platform, Foundations’ goal is to highlight and expand a proven and influential model of social innovation. We help strengthen and grow in this area by presenting best-in-class examples, replication models, and cutting-edge research on social innovation.

Meet the people who change the world: Social innovators in 2020. A global network of experts, partner agencies, World Economic Forum members and business members are invited to nominate outstanding social innovators. Contact us to become a member or partner of the World Economic Forum.

Give everyone legal personality

Aid: Tech, CEO and co-founder, Joseph Thompson

Legal personality is not just about opening a bank account. Access to health care and your voting rights may depend on it. But according to the World Bank, just under a billion people around the world cannot prove who they are.

The problem is that Joseph Thompson has found a way to tackle it. His startup AID: Tech has created a digital app that allows people without official documentation to create a personal legal personality.

The Thompsons app uses the blockchain to protect a user’s digital ID from interference and make it accessible only to the user who holds the ID. As a digital solution, it matches the grain of how many people in emerging economies use smartphones to manage their finances.

In Tanzania, there is a project where the world’s first baby was born on the blockchain, says Thompson. The mother who gave birth owned the data for her child. That’s why she was creating a data credit profile. She was able to prove that she had taken the right medicine.

AID: Tech, which recently approved a project to support 2 million people, is also working on financial inclusion projects in Uganda, Nigeria and Southeast Asia. We are currently paying attention to helping about 40 million Europeans who lack access to financial services.

Create delicious scientific treats to improve the planet

Green Monday CEO and Founder David Yeung

As the world’s population soon reaches 10 billion, the current meat-dependent food system will collapse, leading to climate change, food insecurity and an imminent public health crisis, Green Monday CEO and founder David Yong. Says.

Asia’s leading plant-based food company has made meatless pork.

Green Monday is one of Asia’s leading plant-based food companies. Green Monday creates new social norms and provides viable alternatives to meat-based diets by allowing people to adopt plant-based diets at least one day a week.

The entire food supply chain needs to be rethought and redesigned with animal protein reduction as a top priority, Yeung explains. Alternative protein technology is a breakthrough technology that benefits both the planet, human health and animal welfare.

In 2018, the group created OmniPork, a meatless pork alternative, and made its debut in mainland China via Alibaba in 2019. OmniPork is expanding its footprint by partnering with fast food restaurants such as Taco Bell and White Castle and local restaurants.

