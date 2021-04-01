Google Maps has released an environmentally friendly navigation feature





Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. This includes emissions from planes, trains and ships, but the vehicles we drive every day are also part of the problem. The average passenger car emits 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

This week, Google announced plans to help reduce their emissions by incorporating environmentally friendly route options into Google Maps. “With insights from the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, we were building a new routing model that would be optimized to reduce fuel consumption based on factors such as road slopes and traffic jams. “Dane Glasgow, Vice President of Products at Google Maps, said: Press release.

Photo: Google

When you enter a destination in Google Maps, this feature defaults to a low carbon dioxide emission route whenever the ETA resembles the fastest route. “If an environmentally friendly route can significantly increase ETA, compare the relative effects of CO2 between the routes and allow them to make a choice,” says Glasgow. “Do you always need the fastest route? That’s okay too.[設定]Just adjust the settings with. “

This information is based on Google’s commitment to be carbon-free by 2030. Google is already carbon-neutral and is making a big move towards renewable energy. In 2017, it declared that 100% of its annual electricity consumption was offset by renewable energy. In addition, in 2019, the corporate giant made another major renewable energy investment.

When will these new features be released?

The new environmentally friendly map feature was released in the United States later this year and is planned for global expansion thereafter. The goal is simple. For everyone, making a more sustainable life an easy option. Google Product Director Russell Dicker told CNBC, “We’re seeing about half of the routes. Finding more environmentally friendly options with minimal time-cost trade-offs. You can do it. “

This emphasizes that people can easily switch to sustainable routes. It also promotes conscious consumer behavior. By doing all this, the company also wants the app to have easier access to public transport options. This means users can easily compare their environmental impact by viewing driving, biking, walking, carpooling, and public transport all on one screen.

Overall, Google proves to be a leading technology company in the fight against climate change. It takes action and sets an example for other companies. What are the benefits to both parties?

