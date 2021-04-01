401 TechBridge Announces Global Partners for Advanced Material Features





Haydale, a global advanced materials group, announced that it has partnered with 401 Tech Bridge to provide support for the HT200 plasma reactor and advanced materials to the innovation ecosystem.

The HT200 Plasma Reactor will be used at the 401 Tech Bridge Advanced Materials and Technology Center managed by the University of Rhode Island (URI) to support material commercialization efforts for graphene composites and other local composites and textile-based businesses.

“Access to the 401 Tech Bridge’s Haydale technology and unique innovation facilities is a major step towards the full commercialization of GCInk ™ as a powerful weapon against this pandemic, supporting the safe reopening of schools and public spaces.” Said Sandy.Graphene Composite CEO and co-founder Chen

The HT200 incorporates Haydale’s patented functionalization technology for use by nanomaterials engineering firm Graphene Composites in its newly developed antiviral GCInk ™ and other products. GCInk ™ was independently tested by Brown University in Rhode Island and was shown to neutralize coronavirus and influenza virus in less than a minute, and the results were published on bioRxiv. “Installing Haydale equipment at the 401 Tech Bridge Advanced Materials & Technology Center will make it available to companies doing advanced materials research, enabling innovation and economic growth,” said Christian Cowan, executive director of Tech Bridge 401. I am. Partner with Haydale and work with Graphene Composites to bring GC Ink ™ to market. “

Haydale CEO Keith Broadbent said: “We are pleased to work with 401 Tech Bridge and look forward to technologies that will help Rhode Island’s adoption of nanotechnology in composites. Haydale’s patented functionalization process is such a solution. It’s great to see it play an important role. “

