iSchool Launches Data Analysis and Technology Program in Society





In a rapidly changing digital environment, the Faculty of Informatics faces the challenge of ensuring that its students and faculty members are studying at the cutting edge of their respective fields. From human-centric design to cloud computing, machine learning to artificial intelligence, students and faculty are asking questions that will drive the future of business, technology and society.

It is in this spirit of innovation that iSchool has announced the launch of two new undergraduate programs: Innovation, Society, Technology and Applied Data Analytics. These two new majors complement current information management and technical programs and offer additional opportunities for research and research.

Bruce Kingma, director of the undergraduate program, says he is excited to add a new undergraduate program to iSchool. There is a growing need to understand the role of data and technology in society. Companies want to know how to use technology to reach their audience. They want to improve cybersecurity. We also want to find ways to use and manage our data efficiently. These new programs give students the opportunity to specialize in any of these areas. After graduation, they will be good candidates for many new roles.

Students in applied data analytics programs learn how to find, present, and apply data insights, from policies to products, marketing, and business decisions. They study R and Python programming languages ​​and visual and conceptual data science techniques, exploring new approaches to machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Innovation, Society and Technology programs take a liberal arts approach to technology. Students explore how technology affects society and study topics such as misinformation, privacy issues, and policymaking. You’ll also learn how social media and technology affect communication, advocacy, and social justice.

Information management and technology programs focus on the intersection of business and technology. Students will consider how technology systems are integrated into organizations of all sizes and how to develop and manage them. You will also learn about topics such as website design, cyber security, and the future of work.

Each program prepares graduates with the skills to become innovative leaders and professionals in their respective fields. iSchoolers learn to challenge themselves, so they can confidently enter the workforce. And they are in high demand and have the highest placement rates and starting salaries of any school on campus.

iSchool Dean Raj Dewan says the job market, where business, technology and data intersect, continues to grow. Our graduates are sought after as we are constantly keeping up with the job market and innovating programs to match what employers are looking for. These two new programs will allow students to focus on their area of ​​interest while developing the skills to succeed in their careers. “

The new major is open for current students who wish to transfer. Each major requires 120 credits to graduate. Students can specialize in their research by choosing concentration. Centralized options include information security management, project management, network and system management, web design and management, digital retail strategy or innovation, design, and strategy.

Students can begin enrolling in the new program for the fall semester of 2021. For more information on applying for the iSchool Undergraduate Program, please visit the iSchool website.

