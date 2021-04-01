CWA members win a settlement with Google





Shannon Wait, a member of the Alphabet Workers Union (AWU) at CWA Local 1400, has won a settlement between Google and its contractor Modis E & T.

Check out Weight’s video about her suspension and why it’s important for Alphabet workers to join AWU.

AWU is unfair to Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Google, Modis, and Adecco to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on behalf of Wait, a data center engineer employed by Modis on Google data. Settlement reached after accusations of labor practices The center accusation in Monks Corner, South Carolina, banned employees, including weights, from discussing wages with colleagues and weighted to support the union. A Google contractor who paused and claimed to have told her she wasn’t allowed to join the union because of her status as an employee.

Waiting was revived within a week after CWA Local 1400 / AWU filed an accusation of unfair labor practices. Within two months of the union’s indictment, the NLRB settlement caused Google and Modis to completely remove weight suspension from all workers in the Monks Corner data center and remove it from their personnel files. You need to post a strong notification to let you know that it has been done. Never be used against her. The notice states that workers have the right to discuss working conditions and organize with colleagues, the company cannot discuss bonuses with other employees, or join the union because they are working. It is also stated that it does not tell you that it is not allowed Google contractors.

“I’m ecstatic about this settlement, which is a big win for me and all contractors at Google and other Alphabet companies,” Waite said. “It’s too easy for a contractor like Modis to convince us that they aren’t allowed to discuss working conditions publicly or join a union. Alphabet and Google are blinding to this gas lamp. When the union calls them, they will be forced to inform us of all our rights. “

