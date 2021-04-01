Kansas CTO Stacy Mill Champions State Agency Innovation





She brought years of experience when Stacy Mill came to the state government from the private sector in 2019. Her skills in working on IT risk management and enhancing operational excellence have helped her and Kansas. The state is also addressing common challenges such as enhanced security, modernization of legacy systems, and support for broadband accessibility.

1. Can you explain your role in the state?

In his role as CTO, he heads the Department of Information Technology Services, Kansas’ central service agency. From IT operations to a variety of data services to all the professional services we offer. Second, I work with all CIOs of various institutions and non-cabinet institutions such as highway patrols. Finally, I have a dual role. As Deputy Chief Information Technology Officer, I also oversee many security features along with CISO, Chief Architect and Chief Operating Officer.

I started with the change of government. Our Chief Executive, De Angela Burns-Wallace, is approaching me. She was unfamiliar with the role of CITO and was completely new to the secretary of the role of administrator. After a great conversation and a short long story, I just fell in love. The main pillars I’m focusing on are operational excellence, IT risk management, technology modernization, and IT service management.

2. How do you work with your agency’s CIO to balance your needs and drive innovation?

My background has helped me by working with Yum in healthcare and food services. Brands, automobiles, manufacturing. Each agency is like a different ecosystem. Their services are different, their customers’ needs are different, and they are not in a universal situation. The main thing is to build relationships to understand what your needs are. We are here to serve you. Not to direct service. It requires trust. I have never worked in government and grew up in an American company. What I saw when I started was, for example, that the agency was paying premium dollars for a good tool, but they didn’t get the service they were paying for or needed to use it. He said he hadn’t been trained.

That was a big deal. I got the land, looked at what we were offering, and understood the state’s technical debt, which hadn’t literally updated its hardware for more than eight years since I arrived. “What are your needs? And what do I have to do to meet your needs?” I sat down with everyone on the team and every CIO. I tried to organize all the feedback and present a simple strategy on how I could help. I’m not here to own something. I’m here to make sure you have what you need.

3. Is your office involved in Kansas broadband activities?

There is a Broadband Development Bureau under the Department of Commerce. It happened last year. The big thing for me, who lacks broadband, is that it has to do with innovation. For example, software-defined wide area networks can be leveraged as virtualization of key core security components, bringing everything together in a robust layer of broadband. Broadband is actually a larger input and cheaper price. â ?? ¯

This isn’t new, but what we saw here was an old circuit-to-circuit network. We are still there. Nothing has changed yet, but here’s what: How do you modernize your own infrastructure to meet your needs? Meanwhile, I partnered on broadband. Because our job is not only to provide services, but also to have members access those services and to be employees. During this pandemic, it is revolutionary for them to work from home and they need broadband. Broadband is needed not only to enable industry, commerce and growth, but also to enable our members to digitally connect to the larger world.

4. What are the new projects for 2021?

The big thing about me this year is that our team is working on outstanding operations. We have a great team. We have placed a new COO and enterprise architect. The COO has a background in IT service management and she builds on our service desk to modernize and leverage the tools we have.

We are also working on modernization. That is my job. What will our future network look like and how will we get there? No. 2 is working with the CISO on IT risk management to help deliver what is needed for the next level of cybersecurity. Finally, work with CITO to assist leaders and ensure that all levels of the organization are set for success.

