April Fools 2021: Today’s best, worst, and worst gaming gags are here





Today is April 1st. In other words, there are some more lies on the Internet than usual. The annual April Fool’s tradition brings a lot of fake news announcements from businesses, usually at their own expense, with easy fun. And to help you navigate this dishonest corruption, we’ve rounded up all the best, worst, and most moaning gag.

Some of these are just ridiculous gags and weird concepts, but others are actually special playable games and events. It’s interesting to explain the joke thoroughly, so let’s dive right away.

BugSnax removes bugs

Young Horses says it will rebrand the POV adventure game Bug Snax in response to some feedback.

According to our market research, bugs are considered “creepy” and “very unpleasant”, so we are rebranding to get rid of the snack bugs. pic.twitter.com/7dR7aXhsR1

Snacks (YH Games) (@ YoungHorses) April 1, 2021 Darksiders announces Dark Ciders

What’s better to drink than a refreshing apple cider while you control one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse? Three are alcohol-free, but Strife’s contains 6.66% alcohol.

We are proud to announce Dark Ciders, the first collection of THQ Nordic’s artisan beverages. Instead of breaking the 7th sticker open, break the cold one with your friends and open it! Responsibly enjoy the taste of Apocalypse without alcohol *. * Except for conflict, he doesn’t give shit pic.twitter.com/fAI6VFDjhW

Darksiders (@darksiders) April 1, 2021 Manga eviction is perfect

This trailer of the “Anime Series” based on Moving Out reuses the best comedy theme ever.

PUBG revives the 1991 arcade game “POBG”

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a pioneer in the battle royale genre, regaining some (fake) retro nostalgia for a limited time. PUBG hosts a limited-time Playeromnom’s Battlegrounds (POBG) mode within PUBG. This is a top-down arcade shooter where you play against an army of chickens. Special mode will be available on your PC until April 12th, and console players will be available from April 8th to 19th.

Snuggle up with the ESO daemon

With Elder Scrolls Online’s Mehrunes Dagon’s striking image dakimakura, you can get a comfortable and completely normal sleep.

Razer announces RGB hair dye

Companies known for applying RGB lighting to almost everything go into your hair.

Shine with the new Razer Rapunzel Chroma Hair Dye. Razer Rapunzel is the world’s first RGB hair care product that offers full spectrum and customizable hair-by-hair lighting. Turn your head to the street and take the immersive feeling of lighting to the next level. https://t.co/GNF9B9uxYK pic.twitter.com/ju6AhsSy05

RZR (@Razer) March 31, 2021 Pokemon Sword and Shield Max Raid Event is a real flop

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s new Max Raid event is clearly a joke and absolutely real.

G Fuel partners with Sonic On Chili Dog Flavor

Game drink brand GFuel has announced a partnership with Sonic. Sanic is about a new drink flavor based on his favorite food, the chili dog. You can also join the waiting list.

Capcom creates a street fighter-themed kitty cat game

Capcom has combined two Internet obsessions, Street Fighter and Cat, into a playable puzzle game called Neco Drop 2.

Rainbow Six Siege Event Adds Color Splash

The trailer for R6 Siege’s “Rainbow is Magic” event shows how colorful the game is. Actually, you can play until April 5th.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege-Rainbow Six Magic (again) Event Trailer

Control Demake brings a supernatural shooter to your PlayStation

The Remedy trailer shows what the acclaimed supernatural shooter looked like a few generations ago.

Overwatch gets all googly

Blizzard has revived Overwatch Gag since last year, turning awkward eyes on all characters. This year, Blizzard has added the ability to turn off your eyes if you don’t like cheerfulness for some reason.

Fortnite offers Game Stones skins

It makes sense that it will be immortal somewhere after the ruckus over the violent vehicle of GameStop stock. Epic currently offers a very limited time skin under the name Diamond Hans.

Child-friendly for honor

The brutal battle game For Honor has an update to the Playground Edition that replaces all weapons with toys, so you can play warriors as you did in the backyard.

For Honor is literally becoming a warrior playground. April 1st, For Honor: Playground Edition offers an alternative take for a brutal fighting game. Pick up your favorite toys and jump into the playground! pic.twitter.com/i8pVor1szS

For Honor (@ForHonorGame) April 1, 2021 Immortal: Fenyx Rising Patch Notes Suspiciously in favor of Zeus

Immortals: Fenyx Rising’s set of (fake) patch notes seems to have come from Zeus’s own heart.

Fixed an issue where Zeus didn’t have the proper 6 packs Fixed an issue where Prometheus didn’t laugh enough at Zeus’s very funny jokes Fixed an issue where Typhon stole the power of the gods Zeus wasn’t shown as a hero Fix Prometheus’s sour attitude Fix Dispenser Gaming PC

Newegg lists wild product ideas. It is a 1200ml liquid capacity beverage dispenser built into a PC game rig. price? Fully believable $ 10,010.10.

Hearthstone Honor Student Bob

Blizzard’s social media has dropped the concept of a card honoring the bartender Bob, the character who guides you in the popular Battleground Auto Chess mode. However, keep in mind that this card is not really a real card in your collection. This is good because it is a super OP.







