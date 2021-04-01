Fully accurate battle simulator leaving early access





Christina Bacon April 1, 2021

The eccentric ragdoll physics, which meshes with the battle tactics game Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, has been in development for almost five years and finally leaves Early Access on Steam. Developer Landfall has many other wacky physics-based games released today, such as Totally Accurate Battlegrounds, Rounds, and Stick Fight, but Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is by far the most popular title.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is not available for early access on PC and Mac. ⚔️ https: //t.co/BFMWQwtmXo

We have released 1.0 with multiplayer and two more factions. For more information, please visit https://t.co/09bGZLlNH4pic.twitter.com/sPZABRvw6e.

Landing (@LandfallGames) April 1, 2021

In the live stream from Landfall earlier today, we talked about the various games mentioned above, but spent the most time on the Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. For the unfamiliar, players control an army of red or blue wobblers and watch them fight each other in real time in a war that isn’t quite accurate. In the full release 1.0 version, the two biggest changes are the introduction of factions and the new multiplayer mode. Each faction contains a secret unit. However, the most exciting feature introduced is both online and local multiplayer. Minor changes include the Twitch integration, which allows streamers to rename wobblers to audiences, and new maps and campaigns.

The Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Xbox for $ 14.99, but the 1.0 version applies only to Steam games. If the player has previously purchased in Early Access, they will receive version 1.0 for free. In other news from Landfall, Totally Accurate Battlegrounds has also been significantly updated to be permanently free to play on Steam. Rounds is a 1v1 roguelike shooter that is also available on Steam. StickFightis is a multiplayer fighting game played by players. As a stick figure on Nintendo Switch.

