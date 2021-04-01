Ark Invest Launches Interstellar ETF





Ark Investment Managements launched a new ETF for the first time in two years on March 30th. ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF [ARKX] According to Bloomberg, more than $ 294 million were traded on the first day, making it the eighth best ETF debut to date.

However, closed-end investment trusts fell 1% from the opening price of $ 20.50 to $ 20.30. The fund then increased 1.3% to $ 20.57, despite the next day’s trading volume halving to nearly 7.5 million.

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF has participated in a series of funds from Ark Invest and has generated tremendous returns over the past year. According to Bloomberg data, all five existing funds that are actively managed have increased by more than 130% in the year to March 30.

This profit goes against the recent sale of technology stocks, which the company, especially CEO and Chief Investment Officer Catherine Wood, remains bullish on. MarketWatch explains that it is making big bets on innovation in ways that blur the line between investment and venture capital, and Woods’ investment style and fund performance are praised throughout the industry.

Matthew Weller, Global Head of Market Research at Forex.com, told Bloomberg. Over 14 million trading volumes at the launch of space ETFs reflect this hype.

“The optimism caused by Cathie Wood and her team is mostly infectious.”-Matthew Weller, Forex.com

Laser focus

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETFs invest at least 80% of their assets in companies that lead, enable, or benefit from technology-enabled products and services that occur across the surface of the globe. These include shares in orbital aerospace companies, quasi-orbital aerospace companies, enabling technology companies and aerospace beneficiary companies.

The fund was launched with a total of 41 holdings. Trimble was at the top of the list with a weight of 8.6% (as of April 1st) [TRMB], A technology company with important skins in satellite games. Trimbles’ share price closed at $ 77.79 on March 31, 144.4% higher than it was 12 months ago. According to an analysis provided by Simply Wall Street on March 8, the stock price was overvalued. However, the publication also hopes to be good for Trimble in the future, and its profits are projected to increase by 39% over the next few years.

ArkInvests Unique 3D Printing ETF [PRNT] As of April 1st, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a fund weight of 6.08%, [KTOS] Weighted at 5.75%. Kratos’ business can excite investors interested in space themes with the overtones of science fiction. Its products include a laser weapon system tested by the United States in 2014. In addition to lasers, Kratos also specializes in unmanned systems and satellite communications. Stock prices fell 0.5% in the first three quarters of 2021 but increased 97.1% in the last 12 months.

97.1%

Kratos profits for the last 12 months

The laser technology business dominates the top 10 holdings of the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF. L3 Harris Technologies [LHX] Weight is 4.95%, Komatsu [6301.TYO] 4.49%, Lockheed Martin [LMT] 4.4%, Thales [HO] 3.92% and Boeing [BA] As of April 1, 3.58%.

Space for others?

With a crowd of three, investing in space is starting to look cramped.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETFs compete for control of the stratosphere at Procedure Space ETFs. [UFO] SPDR S & P Kensho Final Frontier ETF [ROKT].. The latter tracks companies involved in deep sea and space exploration.

Like the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF, the top holding of the Procedure Space ETF is Trimble, which accounts for 5.24% of the fund’s total net worth (as of April 1).Garmin [GRMN] And Eutelsat Communications [ETL.PA] There were weights of 5.17% and 5.05%, respectively. ETFs rose 12% in the first three months of 2021, but this figure masks a sharp drop from the daytime high of $ 32.25, which reached February 12.

Trimble is not being held at the SPDR S & P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (as of April 1st). As of March 31, the top three funds in the fund were Maxar Technologies. [MAXR], Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings [AJRD] Boeing accounts for 5.05%, 4.82% and 4.73% of fund assets, respectively. ETFs have increased by 5.2% year-to-date (as of March 31).

