Some users’ Microsoft Teams and Xbox Live are down





Many Microsoft services, including Microsoft Teams and Xbox Live, have some users down as of Thursday night.

Microsoft’s Office 365 status page states that there is a DNS issue affecting multiple Microsoft 365 and Azure services. The page also shows that Microsoft has rerouted traffic to restoring DNS features to improve service availability. According to the company, DNS issues are affecting Microsoft Teams the most, but other Microsoft 365 and Azure services may be affected. The Microsoft 365 status account first confirmed that the issue occurred at 5:45 EST.

Microsoft has rerouted traffic to restoring DNS capabilities to ensure service availability is improved. We continue to investigate the cause of DNS issues. The next update will be provided within 60 minutes or as a guarantee of the event.

Microsoft 365 Status (@ MSFT365Status) April 1, 2021

The Xbox status page states that many services, such as accounts, multiplayer, and cloud gaming, are significantly down. According to Microsoft’s @XboxSupport account, any issues you may encounter with party chat, matchmaking, or sign-in on your Xbox console. [sic] We are currently investigating at 6:55 pm Eastern Standard Time. The account also retweeted recent posts from the Outriders Twitter account regarding server issues.

We are currently investigating potential issues with party chat, matchmaking, or sign-in on the Xbox console.Post updates here and on https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj

Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) April 1, 2021

Microsoft did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

This isn’t the only recent outage of Microsoft services. Microsoft Teams, Azure, and other Microsoft 365 services went down for about four hours on March 15.

April 1st, 7:09 pm ET Update: Added new tweets from Microsoft.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos