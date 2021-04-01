How PlayStation Players Use April Free GTA $





This is the beginning of a new month. This means that GTA online players on the PlayStation console will be waiting for an additional 1 million GTA $ at logon as long as you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. However, this month’s giveaway looks a bit different from previous months, as it requires a bit more effort on the part of the player as well as logging in to the game. Fortunately, getting free money is still an easy process and will allow you to add it to your GTA online account faster than ever before.

The 1 million GTA $ available this month is part of a commitment to provide that amount to PlayStation Plus subscribers every month until the PlayStation 5 version of the game is released, but unlike the past few months, the PlayStation Store itself You need to access and get it. Your money. In the past, it was simply deposited directly in the player’s account.

PlayStation Plus members will receive GTA $ 1,000,000 monthly on the PS4 version of GTA Online until GTA V is launched on PS5 later this year. To claim the bonus directly, please visit the PS Store by the end of the month: https: //t.co/OMX5gg0A2G pic.twitter.com/AeHSh4kErf

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 1, 2021

To charge money, simply access the PlayStation Store from your browser or the PlayStation console itself. Once there and signed in to the appropriate account, look for a list promoting the “PS Plus: GTA Online GTA $ 1,000,000” bonus. You can also find it here on the PlayStation Store site to speed up the redemption process.

Once you find the list, you can get the money just by pressing the “Add to Cart” option. The current offer will be extended from now to April 30th and will be replaced by another identical list on May 1st unless Rockstar Games changes plans in the meantime.

The new way to make money is easy enough, but why change things in the first place? When the changes are announced, Rockstar Games will require additional steps for PlayStation owners on the new system, as players will receive money instantly instead of waiting up to 72 hours after the start of the new month. I explained that it’s actually a positive thing.

“PlayStation Plus members enjoying GTA Online on PlayStation 4 will receive GTA $ 1,000,000 each month until GTA Online is released on PlayStation 5, but after April 1, 2021, they will not have to wait 72 hours after logging in. GTA $ You can get a Maze Bank account at, “Rockstar Games said earlier.

You have a month to charge your money, but make sure you get it as soon as possible if you want to take advantage of this week’s discount.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos