Google’s Career Certificate Program provides low-cost training to help you move to a new IT career





Chicago (WLS)-If you’re considering a career transition in IT, this low-cost or free training program from Google may be exactly what you’re looking for-and it’s more than four Much faster-university of the year.

“I’m just awake and I feel this sense of purpose,” said Alex Corral.

Coral spent years managing two restaurants on Chicago’s South Side. He couldn’t afford to graduate from college, so occupational accidents and pandemics forced him to rethink his future.

“I didn’t have much direction. I didn’t know where I wanted to go or what I wanted to do,” he said.

At that time, Coral said he found Google’s career certificate through a scholarship with City College in Chicago.

“I took it, and it became one of the best decisions in my life,” Coral said.

This is an online education program created by Google to train in IT support, data analysis and project management. The course is recognized by well-known companies such as Accenture, Deloitte, Anthem and Wal-Mart.

“We really doubled these career certificate programs, which aim to help 80 million Americans without a college degree get high-paying, high-growth, good jobs,” said Lisa Gebelber, vice president of Google. I have. ” ..

According to Gevelber, these courses are low-cost, accessible, and designed to be available to anyone trying to break into cyber workspaces. And now, Google has tens of thousands of scholarships to participate.

“Currently, we have 130 employers. There are many small businesses, and many large companies that are eager to hire people who have graduated with these certificates.”

According to Google, searches for “how to find an inexperienced job” and “great job without a bachelor’s degree” have skyrocketed by more than 750% over the past year.

These courses are currently available and can be completed within a year. There are also resources to help you learn through City College.

“We have been actively seeking partnerships with employers at Chicago’s City College,” said Juan Sargado, the Prime Minister of Chicago’s City College. “We’ve been actively looking for opportunities for students to step into the door, and Google has been actively working to build partnerships with educational institutions like us.”

This is where Coral found the course and is currently doing his dream job as a cybersecurity analyst.

“Being able to run this program that completely changed my life and doing it through scholarships was absolutely life-changing. It was great,” Coral said.

Copyright 2021 WLS-TV. all rights reserved.

