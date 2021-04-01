MACH Alliance Welcomes New Store to Verify Best Omni-Channel Technology





Boston, April 1, 2021 / PRNewswire /-An essential omni-channel store solution, NewStore joins the MACH Alliance, a group of independent technology companies dedicated to advocating the best open and best technology ecosystem. .. The NewStore omni-channel platform has passed a rigorous screening process of technology architecture by MACH (microservices based, API first, cloud native SaaS, headless). This partnership is rooted in the common belief that modern software interoperability and open architecture drive the current and future digital experiences that NewStore truly supports.

As retail brands are looking to quickly deploy SaaS solutions, it is important to seek third-party validation when searching and selecting technologies. Since its inception, NewStore has taken an innovative approach to technology, leveraging product and engineering best practices to differentiate it from legacy systems and point solutions. Stephan Schambach, an e-commerce pioneer and retail technology entrepreneur, has built a dedicated New Store to seamlessly integrate with other retail systems while facilitating future innovation. NewStore Omnichannel Platform is a cloud-based solution that operates microservices with API-first architecture from day one.

“Last year, retailers adapted their brands and rapidly introduced the latest, forward-looking technologies. A true SaaS-based technology stack improves the customer experience and reduces time to value. Maintaining legacy systems and monolithic architectures is not feasible for retailers. NewStore founder and CEO Stephan Schambach said: “There are organizations like the MACH Alliance. It’s important to validate and set the latest technology standards, which helps retailers distinguish between facts and fictitious when choosing a SaaS solution. “

Kelly Goetsch, President of MACH, said: “The number of technologies companies have to manage is overwhelming. Retailers are under extreme pressure to make technology decisions quickly. Alliance.“ NewStore is an innovative and flexible enterprise technology. We welcome this partnership as it is a brilliant example of. The NewStore omnichannel platform complies with the standards supported by the MACH architecture. “

The MACH architecture (microservices, API-first, cloud-native, headless) enables retailers to quickly deliver omni-channel experiences to their customers and set them up for future adaptation. This allows the systems to work together seamlessly and update without affecting the entire ecosystem. For more information on the benefits of microservices in retail, visit the New Store blog.

About NewStore NewStore is an indispensable omni-channel store solution for global brands. The company offers Omnichannel-as-a-Service as the first platform to combine point-of-sale, order management, customer management and inventory. Two highly intuitive iPhone apps allow you to run your store from endless aisles to mobile checkouts and fulfillment. NewStore customers include Burton Snowboards, Decathlon, GANNI, Goorin Bros, Outdoor Voices, and UNTUC Kit. It is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, please visit www.newstore.com.

About the MACH Alliance The MACH Alliance [501(c)(3)] A non-profit organization governed by an independent board of directors that does not endorse any particular vendor, member, or other. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate complex and modern technology outlooks. It aims to guide and demonstrate the business benefits of a microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native, and headless open technology ecosystem. All MACH Alliance members meet the certification principles published on the website. Founding members include commercetools, Contentstack, EPAM Systems and Valtech. The MACH Alliance welcomes tech companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Find out more on machalliance.org, read about MACH certification here, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

