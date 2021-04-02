LG is rumored to shut down its smartphone business – BGR





The above contradiction is called the LG Wing and is one of the latest smartphone models that makes LG unable to compete in the industry. Once a maker of Google Nexus phones and a flagship maker comparable to something like the Galaxy S model, LG got lost. Even when LG seemed to be in a position to compete with Apple and Samsung, the mobile sector of the South Korean giant was losing money.

Since LG has been losing money since 2015, recent rumors that LG is considering withdrawing from the smartphone business or selling mobile arms did not surprise those familiar with the company’s failure. According to the latest report on this issue, LG has decided and will soon announce plans to abandon its mobile business.

LG recently tried to sell its mobile business, but negotiations failed, according to a report from The Korea Times. LG talked with various buyers, including Vingroup in Vietnam, but did not reach an agreement. These negotiations were never confirmed, but it’s not surprising that no one wants to buy a company that makes phones that no one wants to buy.

“LG has considered a variety of options, including sales, split sales, and withdrawal from the smartphone business, but recently decided to withdraw from the business,” an unnamed industry source told the paper. He added that it will be announced at the board of directors. Meeting on April 5th. An LG spokeswoman said, “I have nothing to comment on” when asked to deal with the rumors.

“All we can say is that all possibilities are open. We can’t confirm at this point, but we’re announcing the specific direction of the mobile communications business,” he said.

The report states that LG is considering moving mobile communications employees to other business units. LG’s mobile sector may be less profitable, but LG’s other ventures are doing well. According to the report, the demand for cutting-edge appliances and televisions surged during the pandemic.

LG is also expanding its presence in the electric vehicle field. In December last year, LG announced a joint venture with Magna International to manufacture electric motors, inverters and in-vehicle chargers for electric vehicles.

According to recent rumors, Magna was discussing with Apple about the electric car that the iPhone maker is working on. When rumors spread, LG stocks soared to a daily cap of up to 30%. The Times falsely claims that Apple recently announced plans to launch its first electric vehicle after 2024. Such announcements never came, but there are many reports that Apple is making an imminent push to the automotive industry. According to rumors in early January, Hyundai and Kia were tasked with assembling the Apple Car, and both shares soared on these rumors. Eventually, those discussions ended in failure, and it’s unclear which car manufacturer Apple will choose to build the car.

With that in mind, The Korea Times may not have accurate information about LG’s mobile division plans. One reason to be excited about the prospect that LG will keep the lights on for a few more quarters is the LG Rollable smartphone that the company announced this year. However, another report from South Korea claimed last week that LG’s mobile business was declining.

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he shared his views on the technical stuff with readers around the world.

