Chutes & Ladder’s Walmart CMO departs. Google Color Nab CFO





Welcome to this week’s Chutes & Ladders. A summary of recruitment, dismissal, and retirement across the industry. Send good news and bad news from the store. I will introduce it here on the weekend.

Walmart

Tom Van Guilder, MD (Wal-Mart)

MD’s Tom Van Gilder will resign from Wal-Mart’s Chief Healthcare Officer role on May 15, officials said this week.

Van Gilder was Wal-Mart’s first full-time Chief Medical Officer in the United States and played that role for three years.

According to an internal note from Dr. Cheryl Pegas, MD, Executive Vice President of Wal-Mart Health and Wellness, Van Guilder set out to “first enjoy the spring thaw in Wisconsin with his family and then pursue new opportunities.”

Pegs said in a memo that Van Gilder arrived as a clinical leader in what became Wal-Mart Health and led the design of the first clinical model, including a community health worker program. During the pandemic, she said, “Support employees, protect customers, handle state obligations, develop telecommuting policies, and guide how testing and vaccination are deployed.” Admitted to him that he advised the entire company.

Nothing is said about Wal-Mart’s plans to replace him.

color

Mike herring (color)

Mike Herring, former Google Business Treasury Officer, has been hired to become Color’s first Chief Financial Officer.

In a new role, Herring will lead finance as a key partner for CEO Othman Lalaki and other members of the leadership team, officials said in a statement.

Herring has previously served as CFO of many companies such as Pandora, Omniture and Ancestry.com. Specifically, Mike has expanded its platform companies in a variety of industries to take advantage of the changing dynamics of the market.

He has managed a finance, strategy, sales, operations, content licensing, and investor public relations team with up to 1,800 people.

As a business finance officer for Google’s platform and ecosystem, new products and G & A features, he is a senior finance leader in large product areas such as Android, Chrome and Play, real estate, HR, law, communications, policies, trust and safety. ..

Herring holds a bachelor’s degree in economics / business and political science from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is a certified accountant.

Scripps Health

Craig Uejo, MD (Scripps Health)

Craig Uejo, MD, has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief Quality Officer of Scripps Health, a non-profit medical system.

This position is part of the corporate leadership team for the healthcare system. In a new role, Uejo will oversee efforts to improve the quality and safety of health care at Scripps Emergency Hospitals and Outpatient Clinics throughout San Diego County. He will also direct performance improvement initiatives and ensure compliance with regulators’ data reporting requirements, officials said.

Uejo was previously Deputy Chief Quality Officer at Scripps, a new position he assumed in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. He will continue to be the Medical Director of Occupational Safety and Health at Scripps, the role he has played since 2012.

Kamijo also previously served as Scripps’ attending physician for infection prevention and employee safety, and was the medical director of Scripps’ employee wellness program.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of California (UC) and a degree in Irvine and Medicine from the University of Southern California. He completed his Master’s degree in Public Health from the University of California, San Diego and the University of California, Irvine, and later from San Diego State University. Kamijo is accredited by the Board of Preventive Medicine with an emphasis on occupational health.

Zillion

Cheryl MorrisonDeutsch (Zillion)

Cheryl Morrison Deutschwas was appointed president and CEO of health tech company Zillion and went into effect immediately.

Morrison Deutsch was previously Chief Experience Officer of Zillions for over four years. She leads the company’s strategic direction with a focus on accelerating health and wellness programs to bring to market on the Zillion Platform.

Prior to Zillion, Morrison Deutsch was Executive Director of Customer Experience, Collaboration and Transformation at Kronos.

She was a former sort leader at Cloud Technology Partners, and Morrison Deutsch was also Chief Application Officer for HealthDialog.

> Envision Healthcare has announced that Henry Howe will be Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He has been in that position provisionally since January.

> Clover Health has appointed two public company executives, Bill Robinson, to its board of directors. He also chairs the Talent and Compensation Committee.

> UNC Greensboro (UNCG) has announced Debra J. Barksdale as the new Dean of Nursing School. She officially begins in July.

> Mike Dixon, Managing Partner of Transformation Capital, has joined Cleo’s board of directors.

