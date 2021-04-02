EBU Technology and Innovation-Unleashing the Potential of AI for Data Journalism





To commemorate the start of the EBU Technology & Innovation Awards 2021 nominations, we look back at the projects that were awarded in 2020. The France Télévisions Data & AI team was a co-winner of the T & I Award 2020. This article was first published on Issue. 46 of tech-i magazine.

Matthieu Parmentier (France Television)

At the beginning of 2020, France Television decided to set up a new division. The team, called DaIA – Data et Intelligence Artificielle – is made up of about 15 specialists, data scientists, data engineers and data analysts. It serves as an outstanding center for the services of the company’s project team and works with all research units and subsidiaries of French television.

The rise of AI tools has created powerful new possibilities for content classification and analysis. Now that big tech companies are developing more sophisticated AI-based products, it’s important that public service media organizations have their own resources. Such resources need to be adapted to the needs of producing media content on a daily basis. This was the driving force behind the creation of the new division.

Political debate

The local elections, which took place shortly after the DaIA team was founded, provided the opportunity for the first research project to explore how journalists could enhance new information and analysis.

When the political movement began in 36,000 French cities, about 200 debates were held on the regional channels of the French 3 network. Candidates took advantage of these opportunities to cover a very wide range of topics. Therefore, the debate was an ideal source material for testing various tools and methods that enable comparative analysis across thematic, geographic, political, and demographic axes. For journalists and editors to get the most out of it, the analysis needs to be quick.

Face recognition was combined with text recognition (applied to “bottom third” or captions) to identify the speaker. Speech-to-text technology was used to make automatic transcriptions of what they said. We used natural language processing to analyze the vocabulary, both finding notable terms and classifying topics.

Data visualization

These tools made it possible to create meaningful statistics for each discussion by recognizing and classifying topics related to each speaker. All of this information is now available to data journalists. By combining data from several discussions, we were able to use data visualizations such as charts, timelines, and maps to tell a new story.

The system also benefited from previous experience gained through previous research in the Information, Innovation, and MediaLabs on the rapid availability of content for indexing and editorial staff.

The analysis tool is currently in production and can be used in other applications. Beyond political debate, the same tools help describe content and extract insights, enriching metadata. It can handle specific use cases such as indexing, recommendations, and marketing. They were used, for example, to analyze 16,000 sentences that French television employees asked to explain their work experience during the COVID-19 blockade.

