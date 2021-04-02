Gene Simmons Relists Beverly Hills Mansion for $ 25 Million





Prices usually drop significantly when a home is removed from the market and then relisted. This is not the case. Gene Simmons of KISS has raised the asking price of his Beverly Hills Mansion by $ 3 million, from $ 22 million in October 2020 to $ 25 million this week.

The property features over 13,000 sq ft homes, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, formal and informal dining rooms, offices, bars and bonus rooms. In addition, there is a full-sized tennis court, parking for 30 cars, and a pool with a 60-foot waterslide. So what has changed?

The property underwent several upgrades during the winter. Simmons told Rob Report that he didn’t want anyone to come in and complain. So they replaced some of the electricity, added a new roofing system to prevent the leaves from clogging the side grooves, changed the rest of the wood in the house to concrete pouring, and added leaves. Five lead-lined safe rooms scattered throughout the house have also become safer and easier for residents to access. If the bad guys invade, Simmons says, hell will never find you. The site is about 2 acres of land and the rich greenery helps maintain private land.

The house has four levels on one side and three levels on the other, meeting in a luxurious living room in the center and with high windows on both sides. Downstairs there is a garage of 6 cars, a billiard room and a wine cellar, but musicians do not drink. While one wing was used for the conference and as a memorial to his KISS museum, he opposed building a music and recording room and instead chose to keep the place as an escape route.

When Simmons and his wife, model actor Shannon Tweed, purchased this property in 1987, it wasn’t always so spectacular, but it had a renowned past. Originally on the premises, the house was a 3,500-square-foot wooden farmhouse. According to Simmons, we flattened it, brought in a large amount of soil, and spent nearly $ 11 million to prepare the place.

They purchased acreage from Irving Azoff, who continued to manage Fleetwood Mac and Eagles. According to Simmons, the Eagles were put together on the premises. And before that, one of the former Hollywood mogul Nicholas Schenck kept his mistress in the estate.

Simmons gradually refurbished it and completed the construction of the estate’s current home in 2000. The exterior of the house has huge windows, double stairs, multiple wings and lots of drama, but the interior atmosphere is not a rock star, but a family tradition, not excessive, comfort and simplicity It has a sense for (although it’s certainly large). Many were featured on their television show, Gene Simmons Family Jewels.

In October, when the couple first listed the location of Benedict Canyon, they were said to have moved to another residence they already owned in duty-free Washington. But that is inaccurate. Simmons has never owned an asset there. And recently, Simmons and Tweed have complained about buying a home in the gated Malibu community on the remote peaks of the Santa Monica Mountains. Simmons is currently setting records that Straight Tweed bought a house as a private investment with their own money, but they have no plans to live there. She also bought a lakeside property in Whistler, Simmons says. The duo have clearly kept their accounts, taxes, investments, and business profits separate for a long time. A good fence makes a good neighbor, he says.

That said, the couple are still planning to leave Los Angeles for a quiet lifestyle and escape from celebrity map lists and tour buses. We have always loved LA, but every year we have to deal with occasional ground swaying fires and those tour buses. According to Simmons, everything has time. The house is too big for us. That’s just Shannon, me and four dogs. The empty nest is happening. They headed to Nevada next door. In Nevada, it was close enough. Kids have a home here in LA. Its only one hour flight.

He has already purchased a 12,000-square-foot home with an indoor pool with slides and is considering purchasing an adjacent 90-acre parcel. How about all the slides? If you’re trying to entertain, some want coffee and some want to swing from the chandelier, he says. A house is more than just a house, it’s a place to hold and enjoy parties.

The list of Beverly Hills remains in the hands of Matt and Josh Altman, million dollar list brokers at Douglas Elliman’s Altman Brothers.

