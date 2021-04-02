Sony announces next Xperia phone on April 14th





Sony has announced in a very modest way that the next Xperia event will take place on April 14th (via Droid Life). This news comes from the banner of the Xperia YouTube channel and is for new products at 4:30 pm Japan Standard Time (3:30 am Eastern Standard Time) or 12:30 am (if you want to burn oil at midnight). Indicates that an announcement will be made. Watch live).

The banner doesn’t have a real hint of what’s going to be announced, but there are some rumors about the new flagship Xperia 1 III and the potential resurgence of the Xperia Compact for Android. Answer to iPhone Mini.

Image: Sony

It’s worth noting that there are other rumors mentioning the new versions of the Xperia 5 and 10 and the compact exclusion altogether. However, almost all rumors show that new entries are common on the flagship Xperia 1 line. Leak indicates that the 1 III will be equipped with a periscope zoom lens, and Techradar recently published what could be a full spec. Most of them are what you would expect from a flagship Android smartphone. Snapdragon888, 12 GB memory, 5 G, 4K 120Hz screen.

If there is only one phone announced (suggested by a single product in Sony’s image), the Xperia 1 III is probably a safe bet that one line appears to be a yearly cycle. .. Compact, Sony’s last compact-branded phone release was the 2018 Wildcard, but used the term to sell the Xperia 5 II, which has a 6.1-inch screen that’s about the same size as the iPhone. Increasingly 12 Pro or Galaxy S21. Rumor has it that the 2021 version of the compact has a 5.5-inch display, which is just a little larger than the iPhone Mini’s screen.

Both potential phones are rumored to come with a headphone jack. You can see the actual situation of the day only by the time, but thankfully there is not much left.

