This looks like a blow to the telecommuting trend





Google CEO Sundar Picahi has been at the forefront of the telecommuting movement. (AP Photo / Jeff … [+] Chiu, file)

Associated Press

We have a pandemic advantage and feel almost ready to revitalize the economy and get back to work. The challenge is that no politician has the courage to flick the switch to make it happen.

Leadership is needed to make a tough call. Google may be one of them, as it has been praised and emulated by other companies. The search giant was one of the first companies to instruct employees to work from home. Now the company has called on people to return to the office. However, this can hurt many expectations for new standards in remotework.

Google CEO Sundar Picahi has been at the forefront of the telecommuting movement. At the end of July 2020, Google allowed employees to continue working from home until June 2021. The announcement was courageous. It affected approximately 200,000 workers. The tech giant has put out a green light to make other organizations feel comfortable enough to extend their remote policies.

Pichai sent an email to the employees at the time. “We will extend the global voluntary work of telecommuting until June 30, 2021 for roles that do not require employees to be in the office so that employees can plan ahead. We hope that the next 12 months will provide the flexibility needed to balance work with caring for ourselves and loved ones, which soon followed almost every other organization. ..

Recently, Pichai said Hell is more flexible to his workers and offers a hybrid model that includes a blend of both remote and office work styles. We firmly believe that it is very important to meet face-to-face, be together and have a sense of community when we have to solve difficult problems and create something new. But we think we need to create more flexibility and more hybrid models, CEO said.

Many tech companies such as Salesforce, Facebook and Amazon have been drawn to this hybrid model. This hybrid model combines work both in the office and at home. Some places like Spotify still offer the opportunity for people to work from wherever they like.

Google is setting the pace again. The company has announced plans to move forward with its reopening plan as soon as possible. This is achieved voluntarily. According to CNBC, people are expected to begin returning to work by the return deadline of September 1. According to the New York Times, Google’s chief human resources officer, Fiona Cicconi, emailed employees. Offices operate on a limited capacity and reopening varies from state to state based on the number of cases of coronavirus in the region. CNBC reports that a permanent move for personal reasons is still pending. Google expects workers to live within the office commute distance. The company also said that employee salaries may be adjusted based on where they work.

As a backlash against remote work, Google has informed employees that if they work remotely after September 1, they will need to formally apply for at least 14 days a year. Also, in the most exceptional circumstances, you can apply for up to 12 months.

The company takes a different approach than its peers, such as Twitter, which has vowed to allow remote work indefinitely. Many Big Tech Bellweather companies have also accelerated plans for workers to begin returning to the office, ahead of the previously announced schedule.

Facebook will be back to face-to-face work by May. Uber, a ride-hailing company, has white-collar staff returning to its office at the end of March, and Microsoft will open its headquarters in Redmond, Washington on March 29.

It’s a shame that Google hasn’t fully embraced remotework. The situation is still in flux. As circumstances change, we may continue to see updates and new plans announced by Google and other companies.

