Houston Startup with Life-Saving Innovation Receives $ 2 Million Grant





A $ 2 million federal grant will enable Houston-based PolyVascular to begin clinical trials of hail as the first polymer-based heart valve for children.

In connection with the grant, Dr. Will Clifton joined the medical device company as Chief Operating Officer. As Principal Investigator, he oversees grants and manages the company’s operations and R & D. Clifton is the president and co-founder of a Houston-based venture, a healthcare innovation incubator and education hub. He was previously Senior Director of Medical Affairs at Procyrion, based in Houston, a clinical medical device company.

The PolyVascular Phase II grant comes from the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, which facilitates technology projects.

PolyVascular heart valves help treat congenital heart disease, which affects more than 1 million people worldwide. PolyVascular plans to begin clinical trials of the valve in children over the age of 5 within 2 years.

“Congenital heart disease remains the most common category of congenital deficiencies and is the leading cause of child mortality in developed countries,” a news release from PolyVascular, founded in 2014, on March 30. Read.

According to PolyVascular, the valve can be transplanted without surgery, avoiding the use of valve replacement from humans and animals. These valve replacements are difficult to find, often short-lived, and lead to frequent follow-up surgery.

“The purpose of PolyVascular is to transform the care of children with congenital heart disease by developing a whole new generation of valves made of medical grade polymers that do not contain living tissue,” says PolyVascular’s best. Dr. Henri Justino, Head of Healthcare, said. release. “The valves used by children in the past were made of living tissue. Unfortunately, our immune system targets and destroys this living tissue, sometimes rapidly destroying it, disabling the valve. . “

SBIR grants are not the only PolyVascular victory in recent years.

In 2019, the startup won several honors in the 2019 Texas A & M New Ventures Contest. He won the Pitch Competition ($ 5,000 cash award) and the Biotex Investment Prize, Amerra Visualization Services Prize, and GOOSE Society Investment Prize.

In 2019, Poly Vascular, a member of TMCx’s 2017 Medical Device Cohort, won the 5th Impact Pediatric Health Pitch Contest in the Medical Device and Health Disparity and Fairness category. In addition, the Southwest National Pediatric Device Consortium has granted the company up to $ 25,000.

Last year, MedTech Innovator, a non-profit accelerator in the healthcare technology sector, announced that PolyVascular is one of the 50 companies selected to participate in the organization’s major four-month accelerator program.

Paul Grand, CEO of MedTech Innovator, said:

Another Houston startup, Vivante Health, was also selected for the MedTech Innovator program. Vivante is a digital health company that helps people work on gastrointestinal health and wellness.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos