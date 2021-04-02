Tech
Japanese chart: Monster Hunter Rise’s huge debut sends switch sales from the roof
Famitsu’s Japanese chart numbers are now in the week ending March 28, revealing that Monster Hunter Rise has made a huge launch in Nintendo’s hometown.
The game sold a whopping 1,302,132 physical copies over the first weekend, dominated the charts and led the pack with ridiculous margins. In second place was Super Mario 3D World + Bowers Fury, which sold an additional 37,166 physical copies, bringing the total lifetime to 592,683.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons hasn’t seen such a game in Japan since it sold an astonishing 1,880,626 physical copies in the first three days of its domestic launch.
The top 10 are: (First number is estimated sales for this week, then total sales):
[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 21/03/26) 1,302,132 (new)
[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) 37,166 (592,683)
[NSW] The Quintessential Quintessential Bride: Five Summer Memories (Mage, 03/25/21) 20,374 (New)
[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) 20,179 (2,072,296)
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, April 28, 2017) 13,207 (3,751,594)
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 19/10/18) 12,632 (2,479,573)
[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) 11,145 (6,710,861)
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, June 21, 2018) 11,096 (1,872,739)
[PS4] The Quintessential Quintessential Bride: Five Summer Memories (Mage, 03/25/21) 10,378 (New)
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, December 7, 2018) 10,270 (4,218,939)
The launch of Monster Hunter also had a significant knock-on effect on the hardware charts, resulting in a significant increase in sales for both Switch and Switch Lite. The biggest boost was seen on the original model. This is probably what you would expect from the nature of Rise’s gameplay. Here are the numbers for this week and lifetime sales in parentheses:
Switch 190,133 (15,558,365) Switch Lite 77,364 (3,526,983) PlayStation 5 51,931 (485,476) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 10,364 (94,735) PlayStation 4 2,174 (7,775,056) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) 933 (1,160,124) Xbox Series S 847 (9,373) Xbox Series X432 (30,636) PlayStation 4 Pro 15 (1,575,723)
Do you have a surprise this week? Please let us know in the comments. What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
Do you have a surprise this week? Please let us know in the comments.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]