Japanese chart: Monster Hunter Rise’s huge debut sends switch sales from the roof





Famitsu’s Japanese chart numbers are now in the week ending March 28, revealing that Monster Hunter Rise has made a huge launch in Nintendo’s hometown.

The game sold a whopping 1,302,132 physical copies over the first weekend, dominated the charts and led the pack with ridiculous margins. In second place was Super Mario 3D World + Bowers Fury, which sold an additional 37,166 physical copies, bringing the total lifetime to 592,683.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons hasn’t seen such a game in Japan since it sold an astonishing 1,880,626 physical copies in the first three days of its domestic launch.

The top 10 are: (First number is estimated sales for this week, then total sales):

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 21/03/26) 1,302,132 (new)

[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) 37,166 (592,683)

[NSW] The Quintessential Quintessential Bride: Five Summer Memories (Mage, 03/25/21) 20,374 (New)

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) 20,179 (2,072,296)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, April 28, 2017) 13,207 (3,751,594)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 19/10/18) 12,632 (2,479,573)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) 11,145 (6,710,861)

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, June 21, 2018) 11,096 (1,872,739)

[PS4] The Quintessential Quintessential Bride: Five Summer Memories (Mage, 03/25/21) 10,378 (New)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, December 7, 2018) 10,270 (4,218,939)

The launch of Monster Hunter also had a significant knock-on effect on the hardware charts, resulting in a significant increase in sales for both Switch and Switch Lite. The biggest boost was seen on the original model. This is probably what you would expect from the nature of Rise’s gameplay. Here are the numbers for this week and lifetime sales in parentheses:

Switch 190,133 (15,558,365) Switch Lite 77,364 (3,526,983) PlayStation 5 51,931 (485,476) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 10,364 (94,735) PlayStation 4 2,174 (7,775,056) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) 933 (1,160,124) Xbox Series S 847 (9,373) Xbox Series X432 (30,636) PlayStation 4 Pro 15 (1,575,723)