IKEA Frnuftig Air Purifier: Price, Release Date, Specs





In time for April Fool’s Day, but no joke, IKEA has released a new air purifier with a surprisingly low price of $ 55. I don’t know if it will be on the list of the best air purifiers, but at this price it may not be a problem.

The Frnuftig (Swedish “Sensible”) air purifier looks like a small work of art when hanging on a wall and a Scandinavian speaker when standing on the floor. In addition to a HEPA-like filter that sifts small particles, it comes with a pre-filter that captures hair and large dust particles.

IKEA reasonable specs

Price: $ 54.99 Retail Launch: April 1st (USA) Size: 12 x 18 x 4 inches; Stand adds 5 inches to height Color: Black or White Optimal Room Size: 108 sq ft (10 sqm) ) Filter: A washable pre-filter. Disposable HEPA-like filter and gas / odor carbon filter Fan speed: 3 Clean air supply speed: 70 cubic feet per minute (maximum) Sound: 29 dB, 49 dB, 60 dB depending on fan speed Power consumption: 1.5-16 Watt Sale: Cleanable pre-filters and disposable HEPA-like filter replacement filters: HEPA-like filters, $ 5.49.Gas / Odor Carbon Filter, $ 9.99

Price and release date of IKEA Frnuftig

Frnuftig is available on the IKEAUS website and IKEAUS store as of April 1, 2021. The price is $ 54.99. According to IKEA, Frnuftig has been on sale in China since last fall.

You can also get an optional activated carbon filter ($ 9.99) to absorb odors, gases and volatile organic compounds (gasoline, new vinyl, etc.). There is space for the gas filter behind the HEPA-like filter on Frnuftig’s body.

The main attraction here is operating costs. Replacement filters for other air purifiers cost between $ 20 and $ 60, but Frnuftig filters are much cheaper. The Frnuftig filter needs to be replaced a little more often, but not often enough to make up for the difference.

IKEA Sensible: Design

Frnuftig looks pretty good and there is no such thing as a futuristic monolith that most air purifiers resemble. The rectangular body is black or white, but the main thing you’ll see is the attractive tweed-like gray cloth pre-filter on the front. It pops out and can be vacuumed, but the two filters behind it need to be replaced every four months.

The Frnuftig is approximately 12 inches wide, 18 inches long, and 4 inches deep. At 7 lbs and 13 ounces, it’s lightweight enough to mount on the wall (the air intake is on the side instead of the back), but you can also attach the included stand and carrying handle for floor placement.

(Image credit: IKEA) IKEA Frnuftig: Room size requirements

According to IKEA, Frnuftig can effectively clean the air in a 108-square-foot (or 10-square-meter) room, which is a small bedroom by North American standards. FÖRN UFTIG is not very effective in your living room, but it may be effective in your youngest children’s room or guest bedroom.

Compare that optimal room size to the $ 90 Levoit LV-H132, which can handle 129 square feet, or the $ 100 PureZone 3-in-1, which can handle 200 square feet. The size of the latter is about the same as the average size of a master bedroom in North America, but the bedroom of the new McMansion is much larger.

IKEA Frnuftig Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)

Frnuftig’s Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), or air throughput, is a bit tricky to understand because IKEA’s air purifier press package refers to cubic meters of speed per hour in Europe. Cubic foot / minute (CFM) system.

The highest fan speed at Frnuftig offers a European CADR of 140 m3 / h. It converts the conversion formula provided by Google to a US CADR of about 82 CFM. However, after that, when I drilled down to the Frnuftig product page on the IKEA website, I found that the maximum CADR was only 70cfm.

Either way, it’s on the lower side. The $ 100 PureZone 3-in-1 CADR is 80 CFM, and the $ 90 Levoit LV-H132 mentioned above is the best at 110 CFM. EPA recommends a CADR of 65cfm or higher, even in the smallest rooms.

IKEA Frnuftig fan speed and power consumption

Frnuftig has three fan speed levels. According to the IKEA press pamphlet, the minimum speed is “quiet enough to sleep” (29 dB according to the user manual), and I wonder how big the other two speeds are. Some Frnuftig user manuals are fixed at 49 dB and 60 dB, respectively, the higher of which is about the same as the volume of a normal indoor conversation.

According to the Frnuftig user manual, the three fan speeds consume about 1.5, 6.5, and 14 watts, respectively. Your home internet router consumes up to 15 watts, while your smartphone charger consumes 5-7 watts.

Operating costs of IKEA Frnuftig

Frnuftig has both carbon filters and filters like HEPA, and if you enthusiastically replace them every four months, it costs about $ 46 a year. If you skip the carbon filter (probably not needed), it drops to $ 16 a year.

By comparison, replacing a filter like HEPA or HEPA with a regular air purifier every 6 months costs $ 40 to $ 120 per year.

IKEA Frnuftig Care and Cleaning

The pre-filter attached to the front of the Frnuftig can be vacuumed after removing it. Filters like HEPA and activated carbon gas filters need to be replaced every 4 months. The LED light at the top of the FÖRN UFTIG signals that it’s time.

