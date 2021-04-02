The gender gap is technically narrow, but COVID-19 is a big setback in parity.





The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Report on Global Gender Gap warns that the COVID-19 pandemic has been added decades before reaching parity-99. It takes 135.6 years instead of 5 years. Let’s do it.

According to WEF executives, the tech sector is showing some growth, but much more is possible.

The report condemns the economic impact of blockades around the world that have affected the sector that employs many women. There are also special cares that women need for their families.

Technology companies publish annual reports on employee diversity, and while progress is being made, that’s not enough.

Sheila Warren, Head of Blockchain and Data Policy at the WEF, is attacking the common myth that a lack of qualified candidates is hampering technology diversity.

“In most areas, 42% of STEM doctoral candidates are women in any industry and are no excuse. By developing a complete inclusion route rather than focusing on recruitment. Companies can work on the underlying system that leads 50. The percentage of high-tech women who leave the industry before the age of 35. “

Women currently employed in the data and artificial intelligence (AI) sector account for 32%. This is an increase of 10 points from 22% in previous gender gap reports.

Kay Firth-Butterfield, head of artificial intelligence and machine learning at the WEF, says hiring more women is especially important in AI.

“Suppose only men create algorithms, in which case they bring their prejudices and views of the world to the way they code, increasing bias.”

Firth-Butterfield states that it is important to hire women across all aspects of AI and across the organization to ensure the responsible development of AI algorithms, including many people, as well as representing engineers. I am.

The lack of women in training data is due to the lack of proper qualities in AI systems, and there is a very real danger of assuming that gender stigma is coded and amplified in AI development. ..

Next week, the WEF will announce the Global Technology Governance Summit, which discusses responsible design and the use of new technologies.

