Boston Ballet “Classical Ballet Art” Review: Ballet from Studio to Your Living Room | Art

After months of quarantine, Boston Ballet BB @yourhome’s latest work, The Art of Classical Ballet, offers a program suitable for online viewing. The discreet background and staging allow dancers to accentuate their powerful technique and artistry. Of course, the experience is not exactly the same as participating directly in a ballet performance. The physically existing performance hall environment allows viewers to ride the soaring emotions of music with other audiences, bringing another dimension to the performance itself, which cannot be emulated by virtual programs. Nonetheless, Boston Ballet makes up for this shortcoming by emphasizing its diversity during the pandemic and incorporating many different styles into its productions.

The art of classical ballet consists of several different excerpts from various classical ballet works, such as Swan Lake, William Tell, and Sleeping Beauty. Some acts are more volatile than others, but each piece of work is presented with special attention to detail, demonstrating the dancer’s artistic strength. Precise movements and rich emotions speak to the dancer’s passion. The subdivided layout of the program is also novel and refreshing, and many ballet styles are displayed in one program. The diversity of the work shows the individual talent and diversity of the cast himself, including several international members. At La Esmeralda Pas de Deux, principal ballerina Viktorina Kapitonova dances the tambourine in sync with her movements and piano beats. This feat is accurate and well performed, in addition to many pirouettes and complex gestures.

One criticism is about the dancer’s slight misunderstanding when synchronizing with music counts. It is clear that it is very difficult to complete the art of ballet at such a high level. Nonetheless, some timing and synchronization issues leave something desired. In addition, some dancers look a bit stiff when landing, so some excerpts look mediocre. But most dancers are really exceptional and really outline their talents and reach a level of proficiency. In particular, the last excerpt of Swan Lake, played by principals Lia Cirio and Paul Arais, stands out. The fluidity and emotions of their movements, which can be felt through the monitor, embody the very sophisticated and delicate nature of ballet.

The Art of Classical Ballet’s Boston Ballet Productions are fun to watch. Performance videos do not introduce the orchestra or give the audience the physical sensation of being in a performance hall, but they are beautifully orchestral programs that many can watch. The Art of Classical Ballet is a fun mini-performance perfect for enjoying at home in the midst of a pandemic. Whether you want to gain knowledge of art or a regular ballet viewer, such online performances are worth checking out until you can see these works in person again. ..

Staff writer Angelina V. You can contact Shoemaker at angelina.shoemaker @ thecrimson.com.

