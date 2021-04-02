LG shuts down smartphone products: US’s most “environmentally friendly” eco-friendly company withdraws from telco





LG shuts down smartphone products: US’s most “green” eco-friendly company withdraws from smartphone business (Screenshot of Pexels official website)

LG has had the hardest time making money in the smartphone business over the past few years. Smartphone companies can no longer compete with their competitors as the losses continue.

LG is suffering from smartphone business

According to a Korea Times article, LG is expected to withdraw from the entire smartphone market on Monday, April 5, after having been unprofitable for the past few years. The article describes the smartphone segment as a “financial loss” and states that it plans to transfer its mobile communications employees to other business units.

LG has been suffering since 2015 and is still struggling despite its radical innovation. The company reportedly entertained Volkswagen and Vietnam’s own Vingroup JSC, but things didn’t go well. In January, an LG spokesman said it wasn’t shut down.

LG quits despite the award

There were reports that the company was working on a new device, and even made fun of certain rollable smartphones. According to XDA Developers, LG was expected to release a “unique resizable screen” that could actually be transformed.

The news came shortly after the company was awarded an honor student by the US Environmental Protection Agency. According to PR Newswire, LG Electronics USA was recently recognized for receiving the highest level of recognition across the EPA’s Sustainable Materials Management SMM Electronics Challenge and earning the title of Responsible Electronics Recycling Leadership.

LG reuses and recycles

Emphasizing the overall recycling of electronics as the basis of LG’s official environmental sustainability efforts in the United States, the official CEO of LG Electronics North America, known as Thomas Yoon, praised the entire EPA SMM Electronics Challenge program. The program seeks to encourage responsible recycling using a variety of certified third-party recyclers. They say they are proud to be able to facilitate the use of various environmental protection practices.

The official EPA Gold Tier Award is LG’s very important contribution to the overall goal of the SMM Electronics Challenge by actually collecting a significant amount of different used electronics for reuse and recycling. I admit. This will send 100% of the total e-waste to a certified third-party recycler, revealing detailed information about its unique e-management method.

Also read: LG-produced Tesla 4680 battery for new plant in US or Europe-2023 rollout

20,000 tons recycled

According to the official EPA, the recent 2020 awards reflect LG’s official collection and responsible recycling of over 20,000 tonnes of various used TVs, monitors and other electronics. This bypasses solid waste from landfills and avoids harmful CO2 emissions in excess of 55,000 metric tons, which is comparable to the electricity emissions of a whopping 9,400 households in the United States each year.

Despite the award, LG still seems to have completely quit the smartphone business. This is very shocking for some, as LG is still a solid electronics maker, but the smartphone business is very difficult for them, and it isn’t. They are officially discontinuing that segment of the business.

Related article: The LG Gram 2021 laptop series features Intel’s 11th generation processor and 19 hours of battery life.

