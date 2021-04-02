China’s fastest growing city wants to be the next Silicon Valley





Employees are Longi Green Energy Technology Co., located in Xi’an, China, on July 21, 2020. We manufacture solar cells on the factory production line.

Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Beijing Increased pressure from the United States has led Beijing to build its own technology, hampering local systems.

Over the last 40 years, business-friendly policy experiments in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen have helped transform it into the equivalent of Silicon Valley with homemade tech giants such as Tencent and Huawei. But so far, other cities have not yet repeated Shenzhen’s success.

On the other hand, the nation’s urgency for technology self-sufficiency is at the heart of the five-year development plan announced in March, which aims to research and develop seven “frontier” technologies such as semiconductors.

The Central Directive strives for local governments to play that role.

With a 4.5-hour flight north of Shenzhen, Xi’an has many elements that are suitable for technological innovation. Research or manufacturing centers for semiconductors, aerospace and other high-tech industries. Talent of a local university. And important foreign investment. Samsung and US chip maker Micron have major operations in Xi’an, China’s fastest-growing major city last year.

Xi’an Mayor Lee Mingyuan said in a statement to CNBC last month that technological innovation is at the top of the list of high-quality development under Beijing’s five-year plan. By 2025, Xi’an said it will achieve production in advanced manufacturing of more than 1 trillion yuan ($ 15.385 billion), support more than 10,000 high-tech enterprises, and have GDP of more than 1.4 trillion yuan. This is about 40% growth from Xi’an’s GDP in 2020.

But analysts say the state is suppressing the possibility of Xi’an.

The biggest difference between Shenzhen and Xi’an is that while companies make up the majority of Shenzhen, Xi’an needs to reduce the role of government, said the deputy director of the Shenzhen-based think tank China Development Institute. QuJian said.

Each city needs to decide its own path, but if Xi’an wants to follow the path of Shenzhen, the market needs to play a bigger role, Qu said. Innovation is also difficult for the country to complete on its own and is more efficient with international cooperation, he added.

A rough comparison of companies in two cities listed on Mainland A’s stock market reflects the disparity in state domination. According to Wind Information data, about one-third of the 40 shares based in Xi’an are privately owned, while about two-thirds are well over 300 shares based in Shenzhen. ..

In explaining Xi’an’s promotion of technological innovation, Mayor Li pointed out the contributions of the city’s non-state and foreign companies. Last year, he noted how a local solar company called Longi Green Energy Technology became the largest publicly traded company in western China, claiming to be the world’s largest manufacturer of single crystal silicon wafers.

Li added that Micron has invested a total of $ 1 billion in facilities in Xi’an. This accounts for 90% of the company’s global production capacity. Micron did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

But looking at China’s national history more generally, McKinsey analysts wrote in 2014 that multiple state-led efforts to build the local semiconductor industry are struggling to get going. I put it back.

As the ancient capital of China, Xi’an also faces physical restrictions on urban expansion due to historic buildings and relics, said Perry Wong, head of research at the Milken Institute. He hopes that the Narujo-Narujo city area in southwestern China will likely be the center of technological innovation.

Shenzhen “(a) also enjoys a high degree of policy freedom not found in other cities in China,” Wong said, and Xi’an needs to think creatively to mimic such growth. I said I would. “Shenzhen cannot be duplicated.”

Drawing from Hong Kong

One of the benefits of Shenzhen is that it is closer to Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous state just above the border, which enjoys more democratic freedom and consistency with international business standards than the mainland.

As Beijing strengthens control of the region, an inevitable choice for Hong Kong companies will be more cooperating with the mainland.

Tu Haiming, a Hong Kong member of the National Political Advisory Board called the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said Hong Kong companies can share their experience and talents to contribute to the development of China. Tu spoke broadly about greater integration with the mainland in areas such as finance and academia.

When it comes to technology, that talent doesn’t have to look up to Xi’an. Chinese semiconductor giant SMIC announced last month that it would build a new $ 2.35 billion factory in Shenzhen.

