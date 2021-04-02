If you need a rugged phone, the latest model of Caterpillar may be sufficient – ​​BGR





If you’re looking for a phone that can measure the temperature of surrounding objects, you’re probably familiar with the Caterpillar phones manufactured by Brit. The Cat phone has a unique FLIR heat sensor that allows you to quickly measure the temperature of surrounding objects. This is something that different professionals need to do on the fly. The Cat phone is a rugged workspace-oriented phone, and a recent addition to Bullitt’s line-up is the $ 699 Cat S62 Pro phone that can finally be purchased.

Compared to other Android devices, this phone isn’t that exciting. It does not have or cannot have a Snapdragon 888 processor with all 2021 flagships. The S62 Pro was launched in Europe last year and was only available in US stores in early April. However, this device is not the standard Android flagship. It should be a sturdy cell phone that can withstand some of the toughest working conditions.

Today’s Top Deal You can actually get an Alexa smart speaker on Amazon for only $ 17.49!List Price: $ 24.99 Price: $ 17.49 Savings: $ 7.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR May Receive Fees

First, don’t get in the way of “boring” things. The Cat S62 Pro is a 5.7-inch with Corning Gorilla Glass 6, Snapdragon 660 processor, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, 12 megapixel primary camera, 8 megapixel self-camera, Lepton 3.5 thermal camera, and fingerprint sensor. Equipped with a full HD display. 4,000mAh battery with microSD support, 4G, Bluetooth 5, NFC, Wi-Fi ac, and fast charging support. The phone will still run Android 10, but it will be updated to Android 11 and is guaranteed to receive security updates for up to 3 years.

The rugged phone design of the Cat S62 Pro. Image source: Cat Phones

The ruggedness of the S62 Pro is one of two distinctive features of the phone. The handset is rated IP68 and IP69 resistant to sand, dust and dirt, and is water resistant to 5 feet for 35 minutes. It is expected to withstand a direct drop into steel up to 6 feet and has passed the MIL-STD-810H military durability test.

The handset can be cleaned repeatedly without damage. According to the company, it can be soaked in water or rubbed with soap or disinfectants. Bleach and chemical resistant, no case required. These are all features that are welcomed in the year of the pandemic. This is especially true for critical workers who need to use this type of mobile device on a regular basis.

The second and most important S62 Pro signature feature is the rear FLIR sensor, which can measure temperatures up to 90 feet. The Lepton thermal sensor on the new phone has four times the number of thermal pixels compared to the previous phone. The company also announced that the S62 Pro is the first handset in the Cat series to provide users with direct access to FLIR Systems VividIR image processing, enhanced MSX (Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging), and visible-to-heat alpha bending technology. It also states that there is.

Users point the Cat S62 Pro’s thermal camera at the environment and measure the temperature of various objects. Image source: Cat Phones

Users can now change the strength of MSX. This overlays the visual contour details of the scene on top of the thermal image. The alpha bending feature is a combination of thermal images and normal Sony camera visual images. This improves the image, improves thermal resolution, and increases the context of what is displayed on the screen. The S62 Pro makes it easy to interpret thermal images because you can understand what the user is seeing. This is especially useful when sharing thermal photos with people who can’t see the actual situation.

Thermal cameras can monitor temperatures between -4 ° F and + 752 ° F and alert the user when certain thresholds are reached.

The S62 Pro is priced at $ 699 and pre-orders will begin on April 2nd at catphones.com. Other retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and B & H also sell mobile phones.

Today’s Top Deal You can actually get an Alexa smart speaker on Amazon for only $ 17.49!List Price: $ 24.99 Price: $ 17.49 Savings: $ 7.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR May Receive Fees

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he shared his views on the technical stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he doesn’t write about gadgets, he tries desperately, but miserably fails to get away from them. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos