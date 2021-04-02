Pokemon Sword and Shield April Fool’s Event had too much Magikarp





The Battle of Max Raid has been a highlight of Pokemon Swords and Shields since it was first released on Nintendo Switch, but April Fool’s Day wasn’t a bit exciting. This is because Max Raid has been completely hijacked by everyone’s most disliked water-type Pokemon Koi King! Magikarp is a dull encounter for the Max Raid battle, but it can’t even be caught, making things even dull. Players were still rewarded for participating in the battle, so at least everything wasn’t in vain! Obviously, Game Freak and the Pokemon Company have decided to enjoy this year’s vacation a bit!

Since the days of Pokemon Red and Green, Magikarp has been worthy of its reputation as the weakest Pokemon. That fact was offset by the fact that it evolved into Gyarados, but the Magikarp remained unavailable, so Pokemon didn’t really have the qualities to redeem! If the Pokemon Company was looking for a way to troll players today, it seems they’ve found the best way to do that.

Fortunately, the April Fool’s event seems to be over. As a result, players can expect Max Raid battles featuring a wider variety of Pokemon. In fact, the Easter-themed event is the next event in the game, starting April 2nd. Not surprisingly, the event will feature bunny-based Pokemon such as Azumaril, Mimilop, and Diggersby. Players may even have a chance to find Shiny Azmaril during the event!

For those unfamiliar with the battle of Max Raids, this is a relatively new feature of the Pokemon franchise and has been added to Sword and Shield. Usually, these battles offer tougher enemies that players need to work together to defeat, either with other players online or with computer-controlled partners. As with the upcoming Easter event, some of these battles will give players a chance to catch rare different-colored Pokemon. Obviously, Magikarp is a small deviation from the Pokemon players expect during Max Raid combat!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is on sale exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find all the articles about the game so far here.

Are you a fan of Pokemon Swords and Shields? Are you surprised to see Magikarp appearing in today’s Max Raid battle? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos