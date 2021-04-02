Strava acquired by Google





Strava announced in a blog post that it has reached a formal agreement with Google that it will be acquired by Google by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

I must admit, I was so surprised by this news that I asked Strava if he could provide me with a little more information I could share with you-and they were so kind and actually some new I told me I’m working on a feature / The changes that will be released when the acquisition is complete are:

Strava has been renamed to “Google Strive” and will be pre-installed on all Google Pixels and most Android smartphones starting next year.

Strava is tightly integrated with the Google Assistant. If you forget to record your activity, just say “Hey Google, log your activity” and you can tell your assistant which route and execution speed. It is backed by Google’s industry-leading support. Machine learning algorithms create activities. Includes segment efforts, heart rate, cadence graphs, and pace splits for each kilometer.

Dark mode (finally)

For those interested, here’s the entire Strava statement:

San Francisco-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Strava, Inc. Announced today that Google LLC (which will be the majority stakeholder) has reached a final agreement to acquire for $ 690 million in cash. Diluted stock value of approximately $ 1 billion.

More than 12 years ago, we set a bold corporate vision to make everyone in the world healthier. Today, I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved to achieve that goal. Strava co-founder and CEO Michael Hovarth has used our products to build a trusted brand that supports more than 55 million active users around the world to lead healthier and more active lives. Google is an ideal partner to move our mission forward. With Google’s resources and global platform, Strava can accelerate innovation in sports software and analytics categories, scale faster, and make health accessible to everyone. I couldn’t get any more excited about what was to come.

“Strava is a true pioneer in the industry, creating great products, great experiences, and a vibrant user community,” said Rick Osterlow, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services at Google. “We look forward to working with Strava’s talent to combine the best software and AI to build apps and services that help more people around the world.”

Strava has pioneered the sports tracking category by offering attractive, innovative and affordable services. Participating in Strava isn’t just about apps. From recording activity to posting to the app, it’s an immersive experience designed to help users understand their achievements, reach their goals, and improve their health. With this unique approach, Strava apps are downloaded to over 75 million devices, support an enthusiastic global community of millions of active users, and leverage data to give users their own personalized guidance and coaching. Offers. Strava remains platform-independent on both Android and iOS.

Consumer trust is paramount to Strava. Strong privacy and security guidelines have been part of Stravas DNA since day one and will not change. Strava will continue to allow users to manage their data and remain transparent about what data they collect and why. The company does not sell personal information and Strava’s health and fitness data is not used in Google advertising.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to normal closing conditions, including approval by Fitbits shareholders and regulatory approval.

Cotalyst Partners LLP acted as financial advisor to Strava and Funwick & South LLP acted as legal advisor.

Source: Strava’s blog

Oh, I almost forgot: Hey Google-What’s the date today?

