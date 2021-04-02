The confluence of Latin America, America and Asia – TechCrunch





Kevin Xu is an early investor and founder of Interconnected, a bilingual newsletter covering technology, business, and US-Asia relations.

Mexico is an up-and-coming technology hub and is known as the gateway to the Latin American market. As an investor focused on developer-centric products, open source startups, and infrastructure technology companies with a particular interest in emerging market innovation, I wanted to learn directly there.

So, despite the ongoing pandemic, I took all the necessary precautions and spent about seven weeks in Mexico from January to March. I meet the founders most of the time, what they are building, why they are pursuing those ideas, and how the entire ecosystem supports their ambitions. Spent to figure out if it was evolving into.

Knowledge transfer is not the only trend in the US-Asia-LatAm nexus. Competition is also going on.USA-Asia-Lat Am Nexus

Not surprisingly, one fascinating observation was how LatAm entrepreneurs are looking to Asian tech giants for product inspiration and growth strategies. Companies such as Tencent, DiDi, and Grab are common names among founders. This makes sense because market conditions in Mexico and other parts of Latin America are more similar to China, India and Southeast Asia than the United States.

It’s common for entrepreneurs to first look at successful startups in the United States, emulate and localize them. Once they determine that they are fit for the product market, they begin to seek inspiration from Asian tech companies and morph to local needs.

One good example is Rappi, an app that started out as a grocery delivery service. Its future ambition is to become a LatAm super app. It is actively expanding to restaurant orders, pharmacies, and even COVID inspection deliveries, both geographically and productively. We are also introducing new payment, banking and financial services products. Rappi Pay launched in Mexico just a few weeks ago while I was still in Mexico.

Lucky now looks more like a Meituan and a grab than any American equivalent, but that’s no coincidence. Softbank, which includes many of these Asian tech giants in its portfolio, made a significant investment in Rappis in the previous two rounds and now has a $ 5 billion fund dedicated to the Latin American region. The knowledge and experience accumulated from Asian technology over the last decade has been transferred to like-minded companies like Rappi, just below the Silicon Valley proverb.

US-Asia-Lat Am competition

Knowledge transfer is not the only trend in the US-Asia-LatAm nexus. Competition is also going on.

Due to similar market conditions, Asian tech giants are expanding directly to Mexico and other Latin American countries. It was DiDi that I witnessed up close during my visit.

DiDis’s entry into LatAm began in January 2018 with the acquisition of Brazilian ride-sharing company 99. In April 2018, DiDi entered Mexico with a bread and butter ride sharing service. DiDi launched its food delivery service DiDi Food in April 2019 in two of Mexico’s largest cities, Monterrey and Guadalajara. Since then, its expansion has not slowed, with an additional 10% revenue incentive to seduce delivery drivers.

My Airbnb in Mexico City happened to be two blocks away from the big WeWork building where the DiDis local office was. Every day I saw a long line of people responding to income incentives — waiting outside to be hired as a DiDi delivery worker.

On the other hand, Uber’s office, literally a block away, was almost uncrowded. As Uber and Rappi fight for wealthier consumers, DiDi attracts low-income users to gain market share, and one day some of these people reach the middle class and profitable customers. I hope to be

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos