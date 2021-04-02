“Fortnite” Season 6 Leak: Ariana Grande Skin confirms April Fool’s joke.Other skins you expect soon





Introduced in “Fortnite” Season 6, the Raptors have generated a lot of speculation and rumors about the announcement of the boss event. The latest concern is T-Rex. Also, new skins are coming out and leaking. A lot seems to happen in Season 6.

New Stonkskin and Ariana Grande Leak

(Photo: Screenshot from @ Mevans2703 on Twitter) Fortnite Season 6: Leaked Skins, Stonek Skins, and T-Rex Events

The Verge reports that Epic has introduced a new skin known as Diamond Hanz, one of its favorite on the internet. Diamond Hands was first featured in Chapter 2, Season 6, and is a playful reimagination of the beloved Stonk.

The Stonks guy is now in Fortnite

— The Verge (@verge) April 1, 2021

For the 1,200 V-Bucks, you can claim your own rugged and very attractive Mr. Stones. He is ready to rock your world and do whatever it takes to ruin your life. Fortnite already has a collection of beautiful skins that celebrate pop culture and fruits, but these skins are especially impressive. It’s not uncommon to see skins that describe stocks lately (nationwide), not to mention GameStop.

On Twitter, there was a leak revealing that Ariana Grande will be added to the game. There are two variations of the skin, according to a leak collected from the new Pak file updated for the game. Two backpacks are also included.

A new Pak file containing the Ariana Grande ICON series skin has been decrypted!

— IFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 1, 2021

This later turned out to be an April Fool’s joke and will not immediately join the game.

Ariana Grande's skin leak was an April Fool's joke for those who didn't know.

— HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 2, 2021

Fortnite has a lot of new content added lately, and it’s always possible that additional content will be added.

“Fortnite” T-Rex event

(Photo: Screenshot from @verge on Twitter) Fortnite Season 6: Leaked Skins, Stonek Skins, and T-Rex Events

According to SportsSkeeda, on Thursday, April 1st, with the launch of “Fortnite” Season 6, dinosaur eggs were scattered throughout the map. However, over time, the appearance of dinosaur eggs has changed.

Eventually, the birds of prey escaped from what appeared to be developing eggs. Epic Games has declared raptors an in-game huntable and tame species.

The last time a boss player saw in Fortnite was when Galactus appeared on the island. This has sparked community speculation about the T-Rex boss event.

When it comes to T-Rex bosses, that’s certainly not impossible given the game’s primitive time themes.

The game has begun to protect various points of interest in the game. Needless to say, if Fortnite witnesses the addition of new boss characters like T-Rex, in-game events will definitely be released for players to participate.

However, Epic Games does not disclose details about the potential for T-Rex events in Game Season 6. Therefore, these theories and speculations are only speculations for the time being.

The game has significantly improved features such as crafting features and wildlife game introductions.

Epic Games has surprised most “Fortnite” communities so far this season. It’s only natural to know that there are more for the game.

